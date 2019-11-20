Eagles grounded at the Dee

The Weber State University Wildcats pummeled the West Coast Baptist Eagles on Nov. 19 in the Dee Events Center to get their first win of the season, 130–50.

Weber State had quite a noticeable height advantage as the Eagles only had two players taller than 6 foot 4 inches. For comparison, WSU has 11 players that are 6 foot 4 inches or taller. The Wildcats used their height early on defense, securing two blocks within the first four minutes.

In fact, Weber seemed to be the more athletic team in general. Every fast break saw flashes of purple and black jerseys race past the Eagles. Weber knew this and took full advantage as redshirt freshman Tim Fuller threw down a monster alley-oop as the West Coast Baptist defenders watched helplessly.

“Each game he plays, he gets a little more comfortable in who he is and what he can do to be successful,” head coach Randy Rahe said about Fuller’s game.

Contributions from young players like Fuller will be essential to this Wildcat team. Fuller will look to help fill the role that was once occupied by Donatas Kupsas.

With seven minutes left in the first half, West Coast took a timeout to regroup. They needed a lot more than regrouping, however, as they couldn’t stop the Wildcat offense, and they already had seven team fouls.

Whatever rust senior guard Jerrick Harding had during his first game of the season was gone as he looked like the 20 points per game scorer that he is during the first half, running, shooting and even dunking with ease.

Weber ended the half with a 42 point lead capped off by an emphatic putback dunk from junior guard Kham Davis. Harding led Weber in scoring in the first half with 13 points.

Weber had three total players score in double digits as they shot an efficient 73 percent from the field as a team. The ‘Cats also had five blocks to go along with their stellar offense.

Weber started the second half with a 10–0 run increasing the Wildcat lead to 52.

The Wildcat run had swelled to a 22–3 runaway train as they held a 60 point lead with 13 minutes left in the second half.

True freshman guard Austin Galuppo was a spark for Weber off the bench scoring 12 points including an aggressive fast-break dunk that brought the Weber bench and the crowd to their feet.

Ultimately, Weber dribbled the clock out to end the suffering of the Eagles.

Harding led all scorers with 23 points on a super-efficient 8-10 shooting. Weber as a team shot 75% from the field. The Wildcats also hit 17 three-pointers, two away from tying the previous record of 19 in a game.

Weber State set a new record for points scored in a single game as well as margin of victory.

“We just played how we play, honestly,” Harding said about the team’s efficient offense.

The ’Cats improved to 1-2 on the young season and will head to Estero, Florida, for the Gulf Coast Showcase. WSU is set to take on Wright State in the first round of the Showcase on Nov. 25.

The ’Cats were crowned champions defeating Murray State in 2015.