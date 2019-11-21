Police blotter

by Jennifer Greenlee

transport-4147053_1280.png
(Image from Pixaby)

Left behind

A gun was found in an Elizabeth Hall women’s bathroom on Nov. 12. A student reported it to police, who confiscated it. The gun was registered to a female student with a concealed carry permit. The gun was returned to the student.

911 texting

On Nov. 11, a student sent a 911 text. Police found the student had been bored and sent the text. This is considered a crime, and you can be arrested for wasting police time.

Medical calls

Three students had seizures on campus throughout the week of Nov. 11.

One student had a seizure at Wildcat Village on Nov. 13. Police and medical responded, and the student required transportation.

Also on Nov. 13, another student had a seizure at University Village. The student was coherent upon police and medical’s arrival and denied being transported.

On Nov. 14, a student with a history of seizures collapsed in the Shepherd Union Building. Police and medical responded. The student declined transportation.

Suicidal thoughts

Students reported a professor expressing suicidal thoughts in front of the class. Police responded and the professor was taken to get help on Nov. 15.

Intoxicated

At Wildcat Village, a student entered a common room and began to throw things around on Nov. 17. Police responded to the disturbance and are screening charges against the individual.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Physicality creates ‘Inter Action’ concert

Above the Scroll

The Orchesis Dance Theatre of the Lindquist College of Art and Humanities Department of Performing Arts presented their concert “Inter Action” Nov. 14-16. The concert featured modern contemporary, tap and […]

by Caitlyn Larsen

How adversity led to success at Onset Financial

Campus Events

The economic decline of the Great Recession in 2008 produced an opportunity for Justin Nielsen — CEO and founder of Onset Financial and Weber State University alumnus — to start […]

by Landin Griffith

Eagles grounded at the Dee

Basketball

The Weber State University Wildcats pummeled the West Coast Baptist Eagles on Nov. 19 in the Dee Events Center to get their first win of the season, 130–50. Weber State […]

by Christian Johnson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.