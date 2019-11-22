Do you know your news?

by Kenlee East

1. How did a 16-year-old teen try to smuggle meth across the Mexican border?

a. A remote control car

b. A donkey

c. A remote control airplane

d. A drone

US-NEWS-BORDER-REMOTECONTROL-CAR-2-MCT
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a remote-controlled car along with two duffle bags carrying methamphetamine by who arrested a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs across the border early Sunday. (Courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol)

2. On Nov. 20, what company gave President Trump a tour of their recently opened plan?

a. Google

b. Samsung

c. Windows

d. Apple

” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_125174″ width=”1024″]US-NEWS-HERMAN-POTUS-COMES-TO-AUSTIN-1-AU.jpg

3. Why was an Indianapolis Police officer fired after videos of him in a Nordstrom Rack went viral while working, off-duty, as a security officer?

a. Smoking weed in public

b. Shooting his gun in public

c. Harassing customers for “acting suspiciously”

d. Yelling profanity in the store

4. What did the Ogden Raptors change their name to?

a. Dinos

b. Ogdenites

c. Los carnivores de Ogden

d. Velociraptor

1. a. According to USA Today, a 16-year-old tried smuggling $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico using a remote control car. He was arrested on Sunday, Nov.17 by border patrol.

2. d. Engadget says President Trump recently opened an Apple plant that was used to build Mac Book Pros. People hope the plant brings high-paying jobs back to America.

3. c. According to the Washington Post, a police officer was harassing African American customers at a Nordstrom Rack for “acting suspiciously.” In the video, he said, “I got my rights to do anything I want to do.”

4. c. Standard-Examiner reported that the Ogden Raptors changed the name to Los Carnivores de Ogden to help support the Hispanic community of Ogden. The new colors for the team are black, blue, lime green and fuchsia.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Old shoes blues

Mobile

“The admonition to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes means before judging someone, you must understand his experiences, challenges, thought processes, etc. The full idiom is: Before you judge […]

by Kalie Pead

A lifetime of love and games

Above the Scroll

Weber State students often root for their peers in the Weber State University athletic program. From the football field to the volleyball courts, fan support is rarely lacking in Ogden, […]

by Raymond Lucas

Wildcats dig out win against Montana

Mobile

Weber State’s volleyball team defeated Montana three games to one in Big Sky action Thursday night at the Swenson Gym.

by Ian Syme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.