Do you know your news?

1. How did a 16-year-old teen try to smuggle meth across the Mexican border?

a. A remote control car

b. A donkey

c. A remote control airplane

d. A drone

2. On Nov. 20, what company gave President Trump a tour of their recently opened plan?

a. Google

b. Samsung

c. Windows

d. Apple

3. Why was an Indianapolis Police officer fired after videos of him in a Nordstrom Rack went viral while working, off-duty, as a security officer?

a. Smoking weed in public

b. Shooting his gun in public

c. Harassing customers for “acting suspiciously”

d. Yelling profanity in the store

4. What did the Ogden Raptors change their name to?

a. Dinos

b. Ogdenites

c. Los carnivores de Ogden

d. Velociraptor

1. a. According to USA Today, a 16-year-old tried smuggling $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico using a remote control car. He was arrested on Sunday, Nov.17 by border patrol.

2. d. Engadget says President Trump recently opened an Apple plant that was used to build Mac Book Pros. People hope the plant brings high-paying jobs back to America.

3. c. According to the Washington Post, a police officer was harassing African American customers at a Nordstrom Rack for “acting suspiciously.” In the video, he said, “I got my rights to do anything I want to do.”

4. c. Standard-Examiner reported that the Ogden Raptors changed the name to Los Carnivores de Ogden to help support the Hispanic community of Ogden. The new colors for the team are black, blue, lime green and fuchsia.