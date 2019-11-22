Not your typical Outlaws

by Robert Lewis
Image 11-7-19 at 4.03 PM.jpg
Wasatch Outlaw Wheelers monthly trail ride (Wasatch Outlaw Wheelers / The Signpost)

Parades, fundraisers, volunteering and rock climbing are some of the events held by the Wasatch Outlaw Wheelers 4×4 club based out of Ogden, Utah. The Wasatch Outlaw Wheelers is a family-friendly organization that leads beginner and experienced drivers onto safe offloading expeditions and actively participate in their community.

The Wasatch Outlaws started in 1993 and has about 60 members.

Club member Michael Foster has been with the Outlaws for about nine years. He said the trips are good and one he favors is the Rubicon Trail.

“It took about three days,” Foster said. “The high point of the trip was I made it off with no damage.” For this and similar trails, he recommends a vehicle with minimum 35-inch diameter tires, lockers front and rear, a good lift and a good driver.

Not all events are for drivers with a lot of experience, beginners with stock rigs are welcome, Christian Peal said. He has been a member of the club for about five years. He said group members encouraged drivers to stay within their abilities or skill level.

Wasatch Outlaw Wheelers Robert Lewis (1 of 1).jpg
Wasatch Outlaw Wheelers monthly meeting at Granny Annies in Kaysville, Utah (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

“There is no pressure to go over obstacles you are not comfortable with,” Peal said. “Safety is something we push … there is always somebody there to help someone.”

In addition to the trails, the Outlaws run fundraisers helping local charities, perform community service, participate with Tread Lightly and work with the Forest Service to maintain public land, according to club President Dan Park.

“In every meeting we try to do something different,” Park said. “In about eight of twelve meetings are training of some sort.”

In November, Joel German of Legacy Offroad Recovery Training gave a presentation on vehicle recovery. He said most of the time when you are on the trail and someone is stuck, all they usually need is a little pull to free them.

“You don’t want to attach a strap to a tow ball on the bumper and pull hard on the stuck vehicle,” German said. “The tow ball can snap off, becoming a projectile.”

These trainings are important for members to stay safe. Although the Outlaws try to avoid dangerous situations, training is important for the situations where accidents happen.

