A lifetime of love and games

Weber State students often root for their peers in the Weber State University athletic program. From the football field to the volleyball courts, fan support is rarely lacking in Ogden, and neither is the love.

For two groups of Wildcats, rooting for their peers also means rooting for their spouse. The two couples are on the football and volleyball teams.

One of the married couples includes junior defensive linemen Jared Schiess of the football team and WSU volleyball’s middle blocker, junior Sam Schiess. The other married couple has defensive end Jonah Williams, who is a senior on the football team and volleyball’s outside hitter, junior Kennedy Williams.

Both marriages make being a fan and athlete different experiences. Both of their seasons are in the fall, forcing them to spend time away from each other. Sometimes they are apart for days at a time.

Jonah Williams talked about his day-to-day. “We’re both super busy, so that makes it difficult to spend time together. At the same time, it makes it easier because when one of us has to do something for sports, we understand that commitment.”

Even when they can’t be there physically, they still try to watch each other’s games online or check the stats once they can. Supporting each other is the key to a relationship, and both couples understand that.

Jared and Sam Scheiss were the first to get married. Jared met Sam before she was a Wildcat because they had mutual friends and went on a blind date to the Pioneer Day Rodeo. Sam and Jared’s families both knew each other throughout high school, but they somehow never met.

Jonah and Kennedy Williams met at the Scheiss wedding.

Jonah Williams spoke about meeting Kennedy. “We ended up going camping that night, and everything else happened pretty quick. We started doing stuff every day with each other.”

Outside of their connection through marriage, the football team and volleyball team have had something in common. Both teams have been punishing opponents.

In the Stromberg Swenson Complex, the Wildcats volleyball team has found their stride and has been looking scary. They are 9-3 on their home court and 8-4 on the road. When playing on a neutral site, the ‘Cats are a sharp 4-0.

WSU only lost two games outside of Big Sky play and added five losses once conference play started while also adding 12 wins. The Wildcats Big Sky record is 12-5, and their overall record is a stout 21-7. They are on a three-game winning streak heading into Senior Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Montana State Bobcats.

Meanwhile, a quick walk up a flight of stairs will take you to Stewart Stadium, where the Wildcats football program has been rolling. They have been looking like one team to beat in the FCS as they’ve raced out to an 8-3 record and 6-1 in conference play. All three losses for the Wildcats have come away from home as they are 5-0 in Ogden. The ‘Cats slipped up last week against Montana but will look to bounce back on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Idaho State Vandals on Senior Day.