Can we get a job? Yes, we can

One of the biggest questions students in college ask themselves is “Will I be able to get a job after graduation?” Career Services at Weber State University can help students to put their best selves forward and get the attention of future employers.

Career Services offers resources including career counseling and major exploration, career café, career resources, career development class, employment and internship resources, resume and interview preparation and career, internship and employment fairs, all with a mind toward helping students land jobs following graduation.

One major aspect of career services is Wildcat Handshake. Building a positive profile is essential to making connections according to Career Services Director Dr. Winn Stanger.

“Everybody is busy, and recruiters want to find the best people that they can in the most efficient and effective way possible,” Stanger said.

By putting in the work up front with a job profile, which may include information such as what job you are looking for, what companies interest you and what salary you want to make, employers don’t have to guess or wonder if you will be a good fit. Students can put their best foot forward and appeal to employers.

Through Handshake, students can schedule an appointment with their career advisor, find out about career and internship fairs and learn about other career-minded events on campus. Students can also share information with others about job opportunities, experiences or tips on interviewing they have had and can make connections with others who were or are in similar situations.

Stanger also recommended that students use personal connections to find employment opportunities. 87% of people who find an acquaintance or friend that works for a company they are interested in and asks them to recommend them for the job get the job they want.

Networking through sites such as LinkedIn, as well as using Handshake, can help students to get their name out there. Stanger noted that it doesn’t matter so much who you know but who knows you.

The Career Center has a counselor for each college who is available to meet with students personally and get to know them. The more people that know you and what your interests are, the more people who can recommend you as a potential employee. Building connections with Weber State Alumni, faculty and potential employers is the first step to finding new possibilities.

Building a resume is another accomplishment that Career Services can help students with. While advisors are available to help review students resumes and can help you to practice interviewing by appointment, starting in spring of 2020 Career Services will be offering a new program called Career Station. This activity will feature career mentors and peers as well as advisors who will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day to provide assistance and look over resumes. Students can drop in during their free time to gain professional help on polishing up resumes.

One important tip for a great resume is to be concise. Specifics such as numbers or statistics are important details that employers look for.

Career Services also has a resume guide that walks you through how to build a qualified resume. Listing skills and accomplishments that are specific to the position you want is one way to set your application apart from others, according to the guide.

“Having the positive attitude of ‘I can do that,’ to whatever we are asked to do in an organization, knowing that is going to lead to other possibilities and opportunities. Knowing who you are, and where you want to go is key in moving forward. This is the best time to be in college and graduating,” Stanger said.