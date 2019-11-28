’Cats back for fourth straight year

by Brandon May

As Lil Wayne once said, “I’m back, 3-Peat,” and the Weber State University football team did just that. For the third year in a row, the Wildcats are Big Sky Champions, and, for the fourth consecutive year, the ’Cats are back into the FCS Playoffs.

Nikki Dorber Idaho vs WSU (24 of 29).jpg
Jayden Palauni and George Tarlas in for the third sac of the day. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost

On the Nov. 24 Sunday Selection Show on ESPNU, Weber State was announced as the third seed just behind North Dakota State, the number-one seed, and James Madison the number-two seed.

“That’s where we’d hoped we’d end up,” head coach Jay Hill said. “Nobody was going to overtake James Madison or North Dakota State.”

With the third seed, the Wildcats are guaranteed at least two home games through the quarterfinals. The ’Cats will take on the winner of Wofford and Kennesaw State in the second round on Dec. 7 at Stewart Stadium, with kickoff at 1 p.m.

If Weber State were to advance to the quarterfinals, they could take on the University of Montana at Stewart Stadium.

Nikki Dorber Idaho vs WSU (13 of 29).jpg
Josh Davis gaining yards and avoiding tackles. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

“We got the matchups the way we wanted,” Hill said. “We have a very good opponent here in the second round (Wofford/Kennesaw State).”

Weber State could also have another rematch in the semifinals. James Madison beat the ’Cats in Virginia in the 2017 FCS Quarterfinals.

The Wildcats have made it to the FCS Playoffs eight times in their history; four have been under Hill for four straight years. However, Weber State has yet to make it past the quarterfinals.

The Wofford Terriers play in the Southern Conference, where last year they finished top of their conference with an 8-3 record. Wofford College is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Kennesaw State Owls finished 10-2 and second in the Big South Conference. KSU is located in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“We don’t know much about them right now,” Hill said on Wofford and Kennesaw. “We will watch a lot of film and take advantage of the bye week.”

The ’Cats will look to welcome a warm-weather team into Ogden and continue to be the bad-weather team they pride themselves on.

“I’m stocked. The bracket is just how we wanted it,” senior defensive end Jonah Williams said. “We’ve been here two years in a row now and we’re ready to make it past the quarterfinals. That’s our goal. We’re trying to win this thing.”

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Student forum tackles campus safety and free speech

Above the Scroll

The Weber State University Student Senate, together with faculty, organized a forum to discuss academic freedom, freedom of speech on campus and student safety. This forum was held on Nov. […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

‘Is college worth it?’ is the wrong question to ask

Above the Scroll

Since the beginning of time, college students have wondered if college is worth it. But that’s the wrong question to ask. There are too many variables to the question “is […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

From non-trad student to graduating student

Campus Events

Whether it’s marriage, divorce, children, age or multiple jobs, non-traditional students at Weber State University face various obstacles demanding their time and attention, which can impede progress toward completing a […]

by Kierstynn King

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.