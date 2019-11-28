Giving for a better Christmas

by Marisa Nelson

The Angel Tree program, originally created by the Salvation Army in 1979, provides clothing and toys for children at Christmas time. For approximately 11 years now, Weber State has partnered with the Salvation Army to bring an Angel Tree to campus.

Kalie Pead Angel Tree (4 of 6).jpg
Each of the Angel Tree cards that are hanging on the Christmas tree in the CCEL office correspond to a recipient of the program's holiday donations. (Kalie Pead/ The Signpost)

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 13, students, faculty and staff will be able to select an angel or angels, the recipients of the program’s donations, from the WSU trees. One tree is located on the Ogden campus in the Shepherd Union building; the other tree is on the Davis campus in the D3 Atrium.

After a participant has selected an angel, they return a new, unwrapped gift no later than Dec. 13 by 2 p.m. to either the Center for Community Engaged Learning in SU 324 or the Davis Student Involvement and Leadership Office in D3 221. There is no limit on how many angels someone can choose.

According to the event page on Weber’s website, each angel has information listed about them on their ticket to help the participant select the perfect gift. This information includes the person’s first name, age, sex, clothing/shoe size, wants and needs.

Gifts must include the matching Angel Tree ticket when turned in. The Salvation Army will then collect the gifts and allow families to pick them up before Christmas.

