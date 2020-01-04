Do you know your news?

1. When will President Brad Mortensen be inaugurated as Weber State University’s 13th president?

a. He already was

b. Jan. 7, 2020

c. April 24, 2020 (graduation)

d. Jan. 31, 2020

2. Which state did President Brad Mortensen grow up in?

a. Utah

b. Nevada

c. Idaho

d. Arizona

3. How long has President Brad Mortensen served at WSU in various roles?

a. 17 years

b. 13 years

c. 10 years

d. 16 years

4. What is the new minimum age for the purchase tobacco products, both e-cigarettes and traditional tobacco implements?

a. 21

b. 25

c. No change

d. 19

5. How much marijuana was sold on Jan. 2, 2019 in Illinois, on the first day the recreational use was legalized?

a. $1.2 million

b. $2.5 million

c. $3.2 million

d. $4.5 million

Answers:

1. b. Jan. 7, 2020. Mortensen will be officially inaugurated as the 13th president of WSU after his official selection in Dec. 2018. According to WSU, the inauguration is taking place on WSU Founders Day at 1:30 p.m. in the Austad Auditorium.

2. c. Idaho. Mortensen grew up in Idaho. In an interview with The Signpost, Mortensen said, “I grew up outside Rexburg, Idaho, in a rural community called Lyman. I like to say that we grew up on a dirt road, our closest neighbor was a mile away and they were my cousins.”

3. d. 16 years. Aug. 2020 will mark Mortensen’s official 16-year stay at WSU. Mortensen began as the Assistant/Associate Vice President for Support and Government Relations in 2004 and moved to Vice President for University Advancement in 2007.

4. a. 21. The FDA announced that the minimum age is rising from 18 to 21 years old. President Donald Trump signed the new minimum age law as part of the spending bill in Dec. 2019. The FDA has stated they intend to publish an update within the next 180 days, according to Deseret News.

5. c. $3.2 million. According to Forbes, $3.2 million of legal marijuana was sold on Jan. 2. The new law that went into effect could also clear the records of those with arrest records for cannabis possession.