Keeping up with the Wildcats

by Raymond Lucas

The Weber State Wildcats have struggled to find their footing in the 2019-20 season as they find themselves sitting with a 5–8 record overall and a 1–1 record in conference play. The Wildcats have had to overcome injuries that forced them to use many different starting lineups, which played a large part in their non-conference struggle.

Despite the way their record sits, the ‘Cats may be beginning to find their stride after posting a winning record during December. They were able to get the best of Utah Valley, Westcliff, Bethesda and then picked up a Big Sky victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Wildcats have not had their way against fellow in-state schools as they’ve fallen to the Utah Utes, Utah State Aggies and the BYU Cougars. The win against UVU gives WSU a 1–4 record against their foes from the Beehive State. None of these games were at the Dee Events Center. WSU played in Orem, Logan, Provo and then in Salt Lake at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in a “neutral site” battle with the Utes.

As the winter break nears its end, Big Sky play has begun, and the Wildcats started with a loss to Eastern Washington before responding with a victory against the Vandals. Both games were on their home floor and were decided by less than three points.

With conference play underway, Head Coach Randy Rahe and his squad can start a new chapter for the season and look to rattle off some winning streaks. The Wildcats’ season is far from over, and winning the Big Sky tournament in March will gift them an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament

Coming up for the Wildcats is a battle with Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, AZ on Jan. 4. Next will be a return home against Northern Colorado on Jan. 9 at the Dee Events Center.

