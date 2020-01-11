News Quiz 1/13

1. A missile strike from Iran was ‘intended not to kill’ U.S. troops in Iraq, according to the Iranian government. What was it intended for?

A.) Iraqi civilians

B.) The enemy’s military machinery

C.) It was actually intended for U.S. troops

D.) Satellites

2. With President Trump’s recent commotion with the Middle East, over _______ new U.S. troops were deployed abroad.

A.) 500

B.) 6,000

C.) 3,500

D.) 1,000

3. Utah Governor Gary Herbert released an annual budget proposal calling for a freeze on college and university tuition increases until a specific definition of higher education affordability can be established. What other issue did Gov. Herbert ask lawmakers to direct $100 million dollars too?

A.) Military efforts

B.) Transportation efforts to improve air quality

C.) Funding for mental health services

D.) All of the above

4. Antelope Island hosted a hike on Jan. 10 for participants to fully witness the decade’s first?

A.) Full moon

B.) Snow storm

C.) Wolf migration

D.) Solar eclipse

5. How many animals do scientists estimate have died in the Australian wildfires?

A.) 2 million

B.) 100,000

C.) 1 billion

D.) 650,000

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B. According to The Washington Post. The Iranian government has claimed the missile strike was intended to take out military machinery apparatus, and not kill U.S. troops.

2. The correct answer is C. According to U.S. News. Following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the U.S. has deployed 3,500 troops to the Middle East.

3. The correct answer is B. According to the Standard Examiner, in addition to the tuition freeze, Herbert asked lawmakers to devote $100 million to work on transportation projects in attempts to improve Utah’s air quality.

4. The correct answer is A. According to the Standard Examiner. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, Antelope Island offered hikers a chance to do a short, 1.5 mile hike and a chance to see the first full moon of the new year and the new decade.

5. The correct answer is C. According to Vox News, alongside the 1 billion animals lost to the fires, the blazes have consumed 17.9 million acres of land and killed 27 people.