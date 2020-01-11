On-campus employment: a humble beginning for big dreams

As students across campus shuffle to and from classes, looking up to the bell tower and mountains, it can be very easy to overlook their fellow students who help make Weber State a better university and bigger part of the community.

Apart from the university’s faculty, there are hundreds of WSU students who work for the university in areas such as registration, food service and even groundskeeping.

Mackenzie Edwards, a sophomore majoring in professional sales, works at the information desk in the Shepherd Union Building. Despite her 20-credit class schedule, she tries to appear welcoming and friendly.

“I like getting to see all the people,” Edwards said. “I am a people person, so getting to talk to, work with and help so many is really fun.”

While Edwards admits her course load and work schedule can feel overwhelming at times, she takes pride in working for the school. At the information desk, she is able to assist students, campus visitors and faculty. Weber State welcomed students back for the spring 2020 semester on Jan. 6, which can be a busy day for the information desk.

Edwards previously had a desire to work on campus. When she saw an opening for staff at the information center, she immediately applied for the position. She is grateful for the job and loves the laid back and positive vibe of her workplace culture.

“We are all friends, we all work together and it is a really positive environment,” she said. “Working on campus is awesome.”

WSU’s low tuition and ample opportunities for scholarships and financial aid help Wildcats graduate with the least amount of debt compared to other in-state universities. On-campus jobs for students provide additional opportunities to help cover the cost of attending.

While student jobs on-campus may not seem glamorous, they do provide students with an insider’s perspective into how the university operates. Jobs on campus may also help students by providing on-the-job time to complete homework or study.

For sophomore Mara Kinney, who works at the university bookstore, her on-campus job helps her feel more engaged as a student and member of the community.

Kinney enjoys the “homey” feeling of working on campus because of her relationship with her supervisors and coworkers.

After completing her schooling, Kinney wants to run her own business. She feels her work on-campus is providing her with good experiences and skills to achieve her goal.

Both Edwards and Kinney are excited for their new classes, professors and opportunities. They also hope more students will look into the benefits of employment at WSU.

Just as the university serves as a gateway for students to fulfill their dreams, an on-campus job can prove to be a humble beginning to a successful career after students have graduated and moved on.