The best cultural spots in Ogden

Let’s set the scene: It’s January. The magical glow of winter has worn off, and the snow is muddied and yellow. Classes have begun again, and you’re perpetually tired.

You’re in your dorm or basement or favorite coffee shop, looking out the window. You’re wishing you were somewhere besides Utah. The beach, perhaps, or a big city on the East Coast.

Well, maybe you’re bogged down by schoolwork or don’t have the funds to jet out right away, but luckily, Ogden has plenty to do to take you away from the small towns and the cold, if only temporarily.

There’s more to Ogden than meets the eye. Established in 1847, our city is rich in cultural history. Historic 25th Street, once home to Prohibition-era speakeasies and political scandals better suited for New York City, now draws in more than a million visitors annually, from art collectors to foodies to outdoor enthusiasts.

So no matter your hobby of choice, Ogden has something for you. Here are just a few things our city has to offer.

For the artists-

Take a class at Liquid Canvas. With classes offered almost daily, there’s no excuse not to improve your artistic ability at this shop, housed on 25th Street. Each class includes assistance from a professional artist, who’s ready to help you create your masterpiece. You can sign up on Liquid Canvas’s website, liquidcanvasutah.com

Or take a stroll through one of our many art galleries. Some of the most popular include Gallery 25, Bella Muse Gallery and the Eccles Art Center.

For the foodies-

Tona on 25th Street has some of the best Japanese food around. Ruan Thai and Aroy-D Thai Cuisine offer homestyle Thai cuisine. For sushi, try Ohana Sushi or Tokyo Station. If you’re looking for Italian, Mexican, Greek or Chinese, you won’t have to go far. Ogden has something for every craving.

But in this department, Ogden might be most famous for its pizza. Slackwater, Lucky Slice and The Pie are just a few of the locally-renowned pizza spots.

For the undecided-

Bored on a Friday night and not sure how to spend your time?

Catch a show at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, take a stroll through our Nature Center, try out makeshift-surfing at Flowrider or skydiving at iFly. This semester, make it your goal to try something new every week. Our city is bursting at the seams with culture and adventure. So let’s get moving!