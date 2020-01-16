’Cats sweep Utah rivals

The Weber State University hockey team took the ice for the first time in 2020 against the Brigham Young Cougars and Utah Valley Wolverines. The Wildcats picked up right where they left off with a 5–4 shootout win over BYU and a 8–2 win over UVU.

“Every win is huge; we want to make it to nationals, and we can’t give up points. That win was huge to keep us ahead of them in the standings,” head coach Alan Kapinos said.

Jacob Schneider got the scoring started Friday night, putting the ’Cats up early with a 1–0 lead. The Cougars answered with a goal of their own, tying the score at 1, before Bryon Fobair snipped a shot past the BYU net minder. The ‘Cats had a 2–1 lead going into the first intermission.

BYU changed the momentum of the game and found themselves up early in the third period, looking to hold off the resilient effort from WSU.

The ’Cats and Cougars traded hit for hit as the physical play progressed throughout the period. With just a minute and 45 seconds left in the game, William Fobair put the Wildcats in front 4–3.

The crowd rose to their feet in cheers and remained standing for the rest of the game. With just 45 seconds left, the BYU Cougars tied the game once more, and both the teams showed that regulation tie wasn’t enough.

The ’Cats and Cougars took to the ice for a five minute sudden death overtime, but both teams were unable to score and headed to a shootout.

Goaltender Kyle Lane stopped three of the five BYU shootout shots. William and Bryon Fobair also added goals in the shootout, and both teams were tied as the last WSU shooter took the ice.

Joel Johnson skated to center ice and sent the puck between the BYU net minder’s legs as the ’Cats rushed the ice in celebration behind the BYU goalie.

“I was shocked I was even in the game, but I was thrilled to watch that puck go into the back of the net for the win,” Johnson said. “This will help our team with momentum, and we will feed off this win to keep it going.”

WSU took the ice again on Saturday night against UVU. Weber State took an early lead and coasted to an 8–2 victory over the struggling Wolverines.

“That game was a blast, and you want to beat your in-state teams,” Kapinos said. “That BYU team was tough, and they never quit fighting. We have a lot of respect for them, and you could tell it was mutual.”