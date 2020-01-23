Weber County Library offers new program

by Weston Sleight

Want books? Weber County libraries have a whole lot of new books and media for readers to peruse through a new partnership with companies Kanopy and Hoopla. Individuals with Weber County library cards are now able to access over a total of 700,000 digital titles as of Jan. 20.

untitled.jpg
The library was built in 1968 and in 2019 was put on The National Register of Historic Places. (Israel Campa / The Signpost)

Kanopy launched in 2008 and specializes in cinematic and classic videos. The digital content service Hoopla contains movies, television shows and music.

“We wanted to expand for Weber State University students and Weber County Library patrons to be able to access large content that they don’t have to pay for,” said Randy Mueller, collections manager at the Weber County Library.

Those with access to these services will be able to watch what they want without having to pay for a streaming service or movies.

“It offers a lot and is great for children of all ages,” Mueller said.

The Weber County Library has continued to build off of what they have to offer. Their program at the library, RBDigital, has 40,000 videos and 30,000 audio books.

“We wanted to launch these services at the beginning of the year to see how well it would grow in a short period of time,” Mueller said.

Residents of Weber, Davis, Morgan and Summit counties — along with Logan and Brigham City — can apply for a resident library card for no cost with a valid ID or other proof of address. Non-residents can also apply for a library card for a $30 fee.

These programs won’t have waiting lists for the content or ads during the content, but the checkout services may be different than what library users are used to. Hoopla allows four checkouts a month, and Kanopy allows users up to 10 checkouts a month.

These services are accessible on apps or web browsing and can also be viewed on Roku or an Apple TV.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

“Man up”: a conversation about toxic masculinity

Campus Events

When Kay Walker was young, their household was fraught with toxic masculinity. They were told not to cry, and punished if they did. Now the Stop the Hate chair for […]

by Kierstynn King

It’s time to see more than just the disability

Columns

For as long as I can remember I wanted to be normal, or at least be exactly like everyone else. The truth is, I’m not normal. Not in the slightest. […]

by Kierstynn King

Career Services helps to kickstart college learning experiences

Business/Careers

Getting a degree helps students gain all kinds of skills and experience, but students often run into challenges when trying to land a job after graduation. Finding a major and […]

by Aubrielle Degn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.