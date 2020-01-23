Weber County Library offers new program

Want books? Weber County libraries have a whole lot of new books and media for readers to peruse through a new partnership with companies Kanopy and Hoopla. Individuals with Weber County library cards are now able to access over a total of 700,000 digital titles as of Jan. 20.

Kanopy launched in 2008 and specializes in cinematic and classic videos. The digital content service Hoopla contains movies, television shows and music.

“We wanted to expand for Weber State University students and Weber County Library patrons to be able to access large content that they don’t have to pay for,” said Randy Mueller, collections manager at the Weber County Library.

Those with access to these services will be able to watch what they want without having to pay for a streaming service or movies.

“It offers a lot and is great for children of all ages,” Mueller said.

The Weber County Library has continued to build off of what they have to offer. Their program at the library, RBDigital, has 40,000 videos and 30,000 audio books.

“We wanted to launch these services at the beginning of the year to see how well it would grow in a short period of time,” Mueller said.

Residents of Weber, Davis, Morgan and Summit counties — along with Logan and Brigham City — can apply for a resident library card for no cost with a valid ID or other proof of address. Non-residents can also apply for a library card for a $30 fee.

These programs won’t have waiting lists for the content or ads during the content, but the checkout services may be different than what library users are used to. Hoopla allows four checkouts a month, and Kanopy allows users up to 10 checkouts a month.

These services are accessible on apps or web browsing and can also be viewed on Roku or an Apple TV.