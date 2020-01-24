Do you know your news?

” align=”aligncenter” id=”attachment_125492″ width=”1024″]

1. How many cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the United States as of Jan. 24?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 5

d. 9

2. How many troops have brain injuries from the Iranian Missile strike as reported by the Pentagon?

a. 12

b. 21

c. 34

d. 41

3. How many votes are needed in the Senate to remove President Trump from office?

a. 51

b. 67

c. 70

d. 75

4. What is Utah’s current unemployment rate?

a. 5.2%

b. 4.6%

c. 3.9%

d. 2.3%

5. How many signatures were needed to repeal a controversial tax bill in favor of a referendum?

a. 100,000

b. 126,000

c. 152,000

d. 200,000

Answers:

1. b. Two confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the United States, according to The Washington Post. The first case was diagnosed in Washington state, and the second was diagnosed in Chicago.

2. c. Thirty-four troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from the air strike on Al Asad Air Base, according the The New York Times. Seventeen of the 34 injured were airlifted to a German hospital. The previous report was that there were no casualties from the event.

3. b. Sixty-seven votes, or a two-thirds majority, are needed to remove President Trump from office, according to The Atlantic. Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding at the trial in the Senate.

4. d. 2.3%. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah’s unemployment rate is no 2.3%, which is the lowest that it has ever been. That also ties for the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. Utah created the most jobs in the states.

5. c. 152,000 voter signatures were needed in order to put a referendum on the tax reform bill that was passed during a special session of the Utah Legislature. The amount of signatures was met by the 5 p.m. deadline on Jan. 21, according to KSL.