389 Days and 10 Appearances Later

A registered sex offender stood in front of Judge Michael Junk once again on Friday for an interim review of his case after Anthony Sunford pled guilty to four counts of voyeuristic behavior at Weber State University.

Junk found Sunford in compliance with the punishment set by the court after his trial in 2019.

Having completed a 60 day jail sentence with work release, Sunford is now home with his wife Katherine on home confinement and ankle monitoring.

Sunford, however, claims home confinement was not part of the original plea deal when he agreed to plead guilty to four counts of voyeurism. In exchange, the prosecution dropped the other four counts with prejudice.

Junk imposed 90 days home confinement upon Sunford’s release from Weber County Jail in January. Sunford and his attorney, Randall J. Phillips, pleaded with Junk to terminate home confinement, suggesting the two hours of free time per week allotted him is insufficient.

“I have to choose between going grocery shopping or going to church,” Sunford said.

Junk denied the defense’s request, but stated he would be willing to review the case again after he receives required updates from Adult Probation & Parole and Sunford’s counselor, Dr. Gardner.

Prosecutor Ian Vallejo reminded the court that all updates are to be received beforehand for review, given Sunford’s past offenses.

Lt. Deputy Constable Chris Stewart acknowledges the Ogden City Prosecutors office is overworked, understaffed and does not have the time or resources to look into every case they are assigned.

Stewart believes, however, that time and effort should have been taken in the case against Sunford. “He’s a repeat sex offender with a violent past,” Stewart said.

Junk declined to comment on the case at this time.

In Stewart’s opinion, the women victimized by Sunford have been victimized again by the system for failing to give a voice to the voiceless.

“When you’re in the community of law enforcement, what good are we when we let these things happen?” Stewart said.