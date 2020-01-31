Bingo creates a rollercoaster high of emotions

Excitement and tension was in the air in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms on Jan. 29 as students gathered together to play bingo. Instead of traditional bingo, students were presented with images like a roller coaster, a kite and a field goal in order to win prizes.

Prizes included Bluetooth speakers, movie theater baskets, Hydroflasks and Apple products.

WSUSA hosted the event with some of the university’s resident assistants.

Liberty Lockett is a resident assistant over at Wildcat Village.

“As resident assistants, we are trying to attend more events that are put on by WSUSA,” Lockett said. “It’s a good way to connect with residents outside the dorms. Plus, these events always bring good vibes.”

Lockett said many times, students do not come to events.

“It can be scary to put yourself out there,” Lockett said. “But, at the same time you can learn something new if you take that chance.”

Lockett felt very lucky and victorious during the bingo session.

“I ended up playing bingo while in Vegas over break and I won there too, so I guess I’m on a roll. I feel so powerful,” Lockett said.

Another WSU student, Kelli Denos, studies health sciences and attended the event as the Davis campus representative.

“This was my first Ogden campus event, which was exciting. It helped keep a stressful semester on a positive beat,” Denos said.

After the event, Denos said that she learned that people will match each other’s energy and that it is contagious.

“If you put your whole self out there and are positive, people will match your energy,” Denos said.