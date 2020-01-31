Do you know your news? 1/31

1. From Dec. 28 to Jan. 31, how many earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 2 have shaken Puerto Rico?

a. 50

b. 165

c. 289

d. More than 500

2. How much is the government’s budget deficit estimated to be in 2020?

a. $12 billion

b. $1.02 trillion

c. $2.3 trillion

d. $25 billion

3. Based on data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where does Salt Lake City rank in the top 15 large cities with the worst air quality?

a. 4

b. 5

c. 7

d. 10

4. Which three airlines have suspended all flights to China?

a. American, Delta and United

b. Alaska, JetBlue and Delta

c. Alaska, United and Frontier

d. American, United and Alaska

Answers:

1. d. According to CNN, more than 500 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2 or higher have hit Puerto Rico since Dec. 28.

2. b. According to a report by the Congressional Budget Office published in the Washington Post, the government’s budget deficit is estimated to be over a trillion dollars in 2020.

3. c. According to Salt Lake Tribune and data from the EPA, Salt Lake City’s air quality is the seventh worst in the nation among big metro cities.

4. a. According to The New York Times, American, Delta and United have suspended all flights to China after the State Department put a “do-not-travel” ban on all travel to China.