Jerrick Harding approaches history

by Raymond Lucas
MBB vs University of Montana (Kalie Pead) (1 of 20).jpg
Weber State guard, Jerrick Harding, takes the ball down the court after a successful play. (Kalie Pead/ The Signpost)

Just 37 points separate Weber State University’s Jerrick Harding from WSU alum Jeremy Senglin for the top scorer in Weber State men’s basketball history.

With the win over Southern Utah, Harding passed Bruce Collins, now with 2,042 points for his collegiate career.

The ’Cats travel to Greeley, CO, Feb. 1 to take on the University of Northern Colorado Bears, setting up Harding to have a chance to become the Wildcats best scorer when the Sacramento State Hornets come to Ogden on Feb. 6.

In WSU’s victory over the T-Birds, Harding totaled 27 points as he’s continued to heal from his early-season injuries. In his last five games, he scored 28 against Idaho State, 24 against Portland State, 31 against Montana State and 32 against University of Montana.

As of right now, Harding is averaging a career-best in points with 22.2 points per game. His junior year, he averaged 21.4 per game, and his sophomore year, he averaged 22.0. A big jump from his freshman year when he only averaged 9.3.

The Wildcats are in a pivotal part of the season as they are in the middle of their conference schedule with the opportunity to climb near the top of the standings or plummet. The Wildcats are 8-13 overall and 4-6 in conference play but are winners of their last two contests.

Despite the tough start to the season, the Wildcats are only three games out of first place and have a serious shot at climbing up the standings if the ‘Cats can ride the momentum of their two-game win streak.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

No snow day for WSU

Above the Scroll

Weber State University officially announced that it will be open for regular hours on Feb. 3 despite the Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Education and adventure in study abroad

Campus Community

Weber State University has a variety of study abroad options for students wanting to see the world while also earning university credit. For the 2020 trips, now is the time […]

by Caitlyn Larsen

Bingo creates a rollercoaster high of emotions

Campus Community

Excitement and tension was in the air in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms on Jan. 29 as students gathered together to play bingo. Instead of traditional bingo, students were presented with […]

by Kierstynn King

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.