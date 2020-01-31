Jerrick Harding approaches history

Just 37 points separate Weber State University’s Jerrick Harding from WSU alum Jeremy Senglin for the top scorer in Weber State men’s basketball history.

With the win over Southern Utah, Harding passed Bruce Collins, now with 2,042 points for his collegiate career.

The ’Cats travel to Greeley, CO, Feb. 1 to take on the University of Northern Colorado Bears, setting up Harding to have a chance to become the Wildcats best scorer when the Sacramento State Hornets come to Ogden on Feb. 6.

In WSU’s victory over the T-Birds, Harding totaled 27 points as he’s continued to heal from his early-season injuries. In his last five games, he scored 28 against Idaho State, 24 against Portland State, 31 against Montana State and 32 against University of Montana.

As of right now, Harding is averaging a career-best in points with 22.2 points per game. His junior year, he averaged 21.4 per game, and his sophomore year, he averaged 22.0. A big jump from his freshman year when he only averaged 9.3.

The Wildcats are in a pivotal part of the season as they are in the middle of their conference schedule with the opportunity to climb near the top of the standings or plummet. The Wildcats are 8-13 overall and 4-6 in conference play but are winners of their last two contests.

Despite the tough start to the season, the Wildcats are only three games out of first place and have a serious shot at climbing up the standings if the ‘Cats can ride the momentum of their two-game win streak.