No snow day for WSU

Weber State University officially announced that it will be open for regular hours on Feb. 3 despite the Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday evening.

The Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday and was updated at 3:35 a.m. on Monday. This included predictions for accumulations in the valley of 2 to 6 inches, accumulations in the benches from 12 to 22 inches and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. Currently, the snow is falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Salt Lake City is excepted to see 10 inches of snow.

Many schools were already postponing opening or cancelling school on Sunday in preparation for the heavy snowfall.

NUAMES High School, located on WSU’s Layton and Ogden campuses, will be acting on a two-hour late start.

The University of Utah and the LDS Business College has canceled all classes before 12 p.m. Salt Lake Community College announced that all classes before 11 a.m. are canceled. Westminster also announced that all classes before 10 a.m. are canceled. Utah State University will open as normal.

As of 6:30 a.m., several school districts have officially closed: Alpine School District, Canyons School District, Nebo School District, Preston School District, Juab School District and Salt Lake School District.

Many school districts are acting under a two-hour late start for the day: Box Elder School District, Davis School District, Granite School District, Jordan School District, Ogden School District, Provo School District, Weber School District and Tooele School District.

Governor Gary Herbert announced a late start for state employees until 12 p.m. Salt Lake City and Sandy City have delayed all non-essential services until 12 p.m.