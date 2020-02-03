No snow day for WSU

by Jennifer Greenlee

Weber State University officially announced that it will be open for regular hours on Feb. 3 despite the Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday evening.

The Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday and was updated at 3:35 a.m. on Monday. This included predictions for accumulations in the valley of 2 to 6 inches, accumulations in the benches from 12 to 22 inches and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. Currently, the snow is falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Salt Lake City is excepted to see 10 inches of snow.

Many schools were already postponing opening or cancelling school on Sunday in preparation for the heavy snowfall.

Big W Photos 19.jpg
First snowstorm of the winter, December 3, 2018.
(Benjamin Zack/WSU)

NUAMES High School, located on WSU’s Layton and Ogden campuses, will be acting on a two-hour late start.

The University of Utah and the LDS Business College has canceled all classes before 12 p.m. Salt Lake Community College announced that all classes before 11 a.m. are canceled. Westminster also announced that all classes before 10 a.m. are canceled. Utah State University will open as normal.

As of 6:30 a.m., several school districts have officially closed: Alpine School District, Canyons School District, Nebo School District, Preston School District, Juab School District and Salt Lake School District.

Many school districts are acting under a two-hour late start for the day: Box Elder School District, Davis School District, Granite School District, Jordan School District, Ogden School District, Provo School District, Weber School District and Tooele School District.

Governor Gary Herbert announced a late start for state employees until 12 p.m. Salt Lake City and Sandy City have delayed all non-essential services until 12 p.m.

Big W Photos 47.jpg
First snowstorm of the winter, December 3, 2018.
(Benjamin Zack/WSU)
Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Jerrick Harding approaches history

Basketball

37 more points are what will separate Jerrick Harding from any other player in program history

by Raymond Lucas

Education and adventure in study abroad

Campus Community

Weber State University has a variety of study abroad options for students wanting to see the world while also earning university credit. For the 2020 trips, now is the time […]

by Caitlyn Larsen

Bingo creates a rollercoaster high of emotions

Campus Community

Excitement and tension was in the air in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms on Jan. 29 as students gathered together to play bingo. Instead of traditional bingo, students were presented with […]

by Kierstynn King

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.