Building homes and community

Mike Gevas, a semi-retired contractor, led a group of volunteers that worked on a home for a family in Ogden on Feb. 1. Volunteers from Weber State University assisted in nailing, metalworking and prepping for an upcoming inspection.

Habitat for Humanity donated a lot to the project, but many in the community have contributed supplies and time for the home on Grant Avenue.

“It’s a community project, from the volunteers to the kids,” Gevas said.

YouthBuild, a program for at-risk youth through the Ogden-Weber Technical College, built the frame of the home, delivered the walls and assisted in the installation.

“It’s a great way for the kids to understand that they can be involved in something good,” Gevas said.

Probation programs for youth, which serves teens who are between 12 and 16, have donated time and resources as well. One project they were involved in was building the trusses on the shed that would house the tools needed to build the home.

Cayden Charley, a psychology major at WSU and a member of the American Indian Council, said that he heard about the opportunity to volunteer and wanted to assist.

“It’s a great cause, and it gives me the service hours, too,” said Charley. This was the first time he had done any volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.

The family receiving the home has put in many hours, not only on this home but on many other projects as well, according to Gevas.

In total, the home has cost $6,000 and will be finished over the next two months.