LEGO brick by LEGO brick

by Weston Sleight

Weber State University hosted the LEGO League Utah North State Championship on Feb. 1 with over 49 teams hoping to represent Utah at the national level.

Lego League Nikki Dorber-16.jpg
Students would receive a trophy at the end of the competition made appropriately out of legos. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

The LEGO League competitions have been around for the past 20 years but only for 10 years here in the state of Utah. This is the fourth time WSU has hosted the championship.

Participants compete against one another to make it to the national level at the championship in Houston, Texas in April.

Teams traveled in from Nephi to Logan, and participants were as young as nine and as old as 14.

Lego League Nikki Dorber-2.jpg
Dispays were set up for the Lego League, highlighting the principles behind STEM. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

In order for teams to compete at the state level, they must qualify for the event and display their personal projects throughout the Shepard Union.

“I feel that it’s important; the LEGO League helps kids learn so many things like coding, engineering, design and science,” Dana Dellinger, director for the center of technology outreach at WSU, said.

This LEGO competition is part of the program called S.T.E.M.

Lego League Nikki Dorber.jpg
Many displays were exhibited made by students for the Lego League event. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

Each team decides on an issue in their world, then they must come up with how they could fix the issue, and finally, the team presents their experiment.

“We decided as a team that our problem was the inversion in the Salt Lake City area,” Member of the FPM2 team Liesel said.

FPM2 presented their results and had surveyed 86 people about the inversion. Only 10% used masks when they go outside.

The LEGO championships allow students to actively learn from science and technology and build confidence within their teams.

“S.T.E.M. is great for kids in the state of Utah to be involved in. All of it comes with teaching core values, and you can see the core values of these kids based on their behavior,” Dellinger said.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Coding, creativity and bridging the divide between art and science

Above the Scroll

During Richard Fry’s high school experience in the 1980s, he said that he often felt like the odd one out. Computers were first coming onto the market, and Fry said […]

by Aubrielle Degn

Reigning champs set to hit the diamond

Mobile

The Weber State University softball team is gearing up to start their season on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona at the Grand Canyon Tournament. The Wildcats will take on Grand Canyon […]

by Jake Constantine

Snow place like Weber State

Above the Scroll

Weber State University was open for regular hours on Feb. 3. despite the winter storm warning that had been issued since 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. It was projected that […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.