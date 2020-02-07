Reduce, reuse and plant a flower

by Kierstynn King
2-4-2020 Sustainable Flowers Event (Robert Lewis) (2 of 7).jpg
Sign makeing supplies for the Sustainable Flowers event at the Community Center Great Room in University Village on Tuesday night. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Machela Sweeney usually gets her ideas from Pinterest. That’s where she got the idea for her sustainable flower program.

“When I originally saw the idea on Pinterest, people were using cans for their flower pots,” Sweeney said. “I decided to use water bottles since my roommates and I always have those laying around.”

Sweeney then gathered up water bottles, soil, paint and an abundance of flower seeds.

2-4-2020 Sustainable Flowers Event (Robert Lewis) (7 of 7).jpg
Students participate at the Sustainable Flowers event in the Community Center Great Room at University Village on Tuesday night. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Sweeney is a Resident Assistant for University Village. Every month, RA’s are in charge of creating their own programs centered around learning, living or growing.

Residents were then able to chose from marigolds, baby’s breath, morning glory and aubrietia for their flower seed selection.

“Residents get to learn different ways to be sustainable and reduce their carbon footprint,” Sweeney said.

Olivia Sandoval is a freshman and doesn’t often come to RA activities.

“It can be hard to get out of your comfort zone by coming to these events,” Sandoval said. “The best part is, you can just do your own thing, and you can connect with others if you want.”

2-4-2020 Sustainable Flowers Event (Robert Lewis) (4 of 7).jpg
Seeds and potting mix supplies for the Sustainable Flowers event at the Community Center Great Room in University Village on Tuesday night. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Brittney Coles is a fellow RA at University Village, who brought some of her residents to participate in the event.

“A lot of these programs have meaning behind them, so residents can learn about something new while they hang out in a good environment,” Coles said. “We try to cater our events to our residents’ interests. We always want them to have a good time.”

Sweeney wants residents to learn about different ways they can be sustainable going forward.

“You can recycle, take shorter showers and remember to turn off lights when you leave your apartment,” Sweeney said. “They may seem small but they do have an impact. Our earth is only going to be around for as long as we take care of it, so it’s important to learn what we can do.”

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Red Panda acrobat thrills basketball crowd during halftime show

Basketball

Right before the end of the first half of the men’s basketball team, Weber State University’s Jerrick Harding became the school’s all-time scoring leader with a pull-up jumper against Sacramento […]

by Francisco Ruiz

A mile in your shoes

Campus Community

A small group of WSU students, faculty and staff met together to share stories about life experiences on Wednesday in the Stewart Library. The excerpts ranged from the words of […]

by Adam Rubin

Labeled

LGBT

I think the best day of my life when I was a kid was the day our family purchased a label maker. The worst day of my parent’s lives may […]

by Kalie Pead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.