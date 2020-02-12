Hammer back to familiar role

The Weber State University football team and head coach Jay Hill named Matt Hammer the new offensive coordinator for the 2020 season Tuesday afternoon.

“We are very excited about Matt becoming our offensive coordinator,” Hill said. “He is a terrific football coach with a tremendous background and knowledge of both sides of the ball. I’m excited to watch what our offense becomes under his leadership.”

Last year, Hammer coached the inside linebackers, which helped the Wildcats win their third straight Big Sky title and a trip to the FCS Semifinals.

2019 sparked Hammer’s second stint with Weber State as he was an assistant coach between 2006-2012 under Ron McBride and Jody Sears.

Hammer isn’t new to being the Wildcat offensive coordinator job: he held that position from 2009-2012.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to work with our offense,” Hammer said. “I love the players, and I’m looking forward to working with them and the coaching staff and getting our offense where we want it to be.”

Between 2013-2018, Hammer spent his time as the head coach at Weber High School. He led the Warriors to back-to-back unbeaten Region 1 titles and two appearances in the Utah 6A Quarterfinals. In 2017, he was named the 6A Coach of the Year and was twice named the region Coach of the Year.

Hammer was named the offensive coordinator just six days after the former offensive coordinator Dave Schramm left to coach running backs at Utah State University.

It’s no secret that Weber State’s offense has had its ups and downs over prior seasons, and Hammer is looking to improve the offense and get them to play at a higher intensity.

“I like this group a lot, but if you look at where it’s at and some of the struggles we’ve had in it, we’ve got a lot got work to do,” Hammer said. “Our guys know that, and we are right there. We’ve just got to continue to plug along and get better.”

Hammer graduated from Southern Utah in 2006 and played football and baseball at Clearfield High School.