Police blotter

False alarm

The burglary alarm at the Davis Campus bookstore went off at 8 a.m. on Feb. 9. The police responded and saw no signs of entry. Police reviewed security footage and saw that all the lights came on at about the same time as the alarm. There was no evidence of any foul play.

Suspicious vehicle

A vehicle was sitting in a parking lot at 8 a.m. on Feb. 8 and was stopped as suspicious. The individual in the car was waiting to go into work for the day.

A nervous meeting

A faculty member asked for police presence while meeting with a student on Feb. 7. A police officer stayed near the office, but there were no issues during the meeting.

Recruiting too hard

A man was in Tracy Hall trying to recruit students for internships on Feb. 4. This incident has been reported previously. He was not found once police arrived.

Keying cars

Three vehicles were keyed at the Dee Events Center on Feb. 1 while parked for an event. Some of the victims were traveling for an event.