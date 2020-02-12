Wildcats keep winning

The Weber State Wildcats continue their winning ways as they send the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks back to the desert with a 76-70 loss.

As Weber State continues to trend upwards, they received another big night from senior guard and all-time leading scorer Jerrick Harding as he continues to scorch the Big Sky Conference.

Harding has had point totals of 24, 44, 13, 27 and 32 in his last five games. The ‘Cats have a record of 4-1 in that span.

It seems that the Wildcats have found their stride as they have won five of their last eight games and have begun to climb in the conference standings. They now sit in seventh place with seven games left in the regular season, which gives them time to either help or hurt their seeding going into the Big Sky tournament in Boise, ID during March.

The Wildcats victory over NAU on Saturday night in Ogden brought their record to 10-14 overall and 6-7 in conference play.

Outside of Harding, three other Wildcats scored in double figures. Freshmen forward Tim Fuller pitched in 10 points on 5-5 shooting, senior guard Cody John added 11 points while junior forward Michal Kozak had 14 points and pulled down 8 rebounds while leading the team in minutes.

The Wildcats were down 5-0 before they scored their first points but controlled the first half as the lead was around seven points throughout the end of the half. When halftime hit, they led by six as the scoreboard read 30-24 in favor of the ‘Cats.

The Wildcats led despite a slow start from their leading scorer Harding, who had four points at the half. Harding scored 20 in the second half and helped WSU to the finish line.

Both teams scored 46 points in the second half, which resulted in a victory for Weber State. The scoreboard read 76-70 when the final buzzer rang.

WSU will now hit the road as they get set to visit the Montana schools. They have a 1-1 record against them after thrillingly beating the Montana Grizzlies but also thrillingly losing to Montana State. Close games have been a common thing for WSU when hosting a Big Sky matchup.

The largest margin of victory the Dee Events Center has seen for a Big Sky battle was six points, which was set on Feb. 6 in a Weber State victory over the Sacramento State Hornets. The Wildcats tied that margin with their victory over NAU.

After the Montana trip, the Wildcats will welcome Southern Utah and Portland State into the Dee Events Center. The SUU game will be on Feb. 22 and the PSU game will be the following Saturday on Feb. 29.