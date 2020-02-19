More than just a day off

by Weston Sleight

Presidents Day, which celebrates George Washington and other presidents’ birthdays, guarantees students at schools across the state of Utah a day off, but the holiday first began to honor the life and work of America’s first president.

“Alexander Hamilton said that a nation will build monuments to its heroes. So, we have Presidents Day because George Washington was our country’s first hero,” WSU History Professor Leah A. Murray said.

Presidents Day originated on George Washington’s birthday but has been adapted to celebrate some or all presidents. It was originally celebrated on Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22. In 1971, the holiday was moved to be on the third Monday of February, but not all states are in support of the long weekend.

“In 1879, Congress passed a law to remember Washington, and since 1971, Congress made a uniform holiday act, which makes it a Monday at some point in the time range,” Murray said.

Utah has chosen to observe Presidents Day in honor of both Lincoln and Washington specifically.

“President Lincoln and Washington are the only presidents that some states prefer to honor and celebrate,” said Murray.

The three day weekend gives many national workers a day off because they work for the government.

“Basically, remember what Hamilton said – we honor our heroes. The importance of this holiday is that it honors two of our nation’s greatest presidents: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln,” Murray said.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

No easy answers: when values stand at odds

Columns

A heated debate is going on in elite sports. It is also going on in high school and college sports around the world, including Weber State. Should transgender women be […]

by Aubrielle Degn

Picking up trash a piece at a time

Campus Service

During an interpersonal group communication class, a group of motivated students decided to make an impact in the community of Ogden. As part of the class, students are encouraged to […]

by camayakarchive

Campus sorority uses photos and glitter to promote body positivity

Campus Community

For the past two years, the women of Tau Psi Beta have used photo shoots and glitter to highlight parts of their bodies they are uncomfortable with to promote body […]

by Kierstynn King

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.