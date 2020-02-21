Do you know your news? Feb. 24

1. Which Trump associate was just sentenced to prison for crimes the associate committed during the investigations of Russian meddling in the 2018?

a. Rudy Giuliani

b. Jared Kushner

c. Donald Trump Jr.

d. Roger Stone

2. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was back in the news this past week for what new revelation?

a. WikiLeaks recently leaked more information regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 election

b. His extradition from London began this past week

c. His lawyers told a London court that President Donald Trump’s administration offered Assange a pardon if he said the Russians had nothing to do with the Democratic National Convention email leaks

d. Assange died during his incarceration

3. How many American passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were diagnosed with coronavirus before flying to military bases in California and Texas?

a. Less than 5

b. Between 5 and 10

c. Between 10 and 15

d. 15 or more

4. GOP fundraisers and Trump’s reelection team have set a new goal of how much money to compete with Mike Bloomberg’s campaign spending?

a. $500 million

b. $1 billion

c. $1.5 billion

d. $2 billion

Answers:

1. d. Stone was sentenced on Feb. 19 to 40 months in prison and 2 years’ probation, according to the Los Angeles Times. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone was sentenced due to actions he took covering up for the president during the investigations.

2. c. Assange made headlines this last week when his lawyers revealed that the Trump administration offered Assange a pardon if he would “play ball” and say that the Russians had nothing to do with the DNC email leaks; according to Bloomberg News, the White House has denied that they offered him a pardon. Assange’s extradition begins this coming week.

3. c. 14 American passengers of the Diamond Princess tested positive for coronavirus; over 300 American passengers were chartered flights off the ship, and will be under 14-day quarantine here.

4. b. Trump’s team and GOP fundraisers have set a goal of $1 billion to compete with Bloomberg’s pledge of up to $1 billion to defeat Trump. Trump’s reelection committee and the Republican National Committee said they have raised $525 million so far, according to Bloomberg News; the $1 billion is on top of that $525 million.