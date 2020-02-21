Thunell moves from soccer to office

Just a few months after Weber State University named Tim Crompton the new Athletic Director, Meagan Thunell was named the Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator for Wildcat Athletics.

“Weber State Athletics has been a huge part of my life,” Thunell said. “I’ve had the privilege of being both an athlete and a coach at this institution, and I love being a Wildcat.”

In Thunell’s new role she will be responsible for student-athlete support services and will also have some sports supervision. She will also assist with the academics and NCAA compliance.

After her time as an athlete in the Weber State soccer team, Thunell joined the Weber State Athletics Hall of Fame and will move to her new role after many years as a coach.

“I’m excited for this new role and welcome the opportunities and challenges it will bring,” Thunell said. “We have great coaches, staff and athletes here, and I look forward to being able to work with all of them in a different capacity.”

Thunell played for Weber State from 1998-2001 and helped the Wildcats to their first Big Sky Championship in 1998 as a freshman.

Thunell is one of the three athletes that earned All-Big Sky Honors all four years and a MVP in 1999. She ranks as Weber State’s leader in saves and shutouts and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Meagan will be a great fit for this position at Weber State,” Crompton said in a press release. “She has a wealth of experience as a student-athlete, coaches and administrator. She will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes, the university and the community.”

After her playing career, Thunell spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach for the Wildcats. The Wildcats captured three Big Sky Championships and two appearances in the NCAA Championships.

Thunell served as the interim head coach for the ’Cats last fall.

With Crompton and Thunell now in the administrative side of athletics, Weber State is looking for a new coaching staff for the women’s soccer team.