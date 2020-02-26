Annual honoring of distinguished members of Weber

The Crystal Crest Awards have been a critical part of Weber State history for the past 37 years.

According to Weber State news, the ceremony is hosted in a style based from the Academy Awards and is used to honor members of the WSU community who are recognized for their contributions and distinguished abilities.

This year, the 38th awards ceremony will be held on April 18 at 6 p.m.

The Crystal Crest Awards were created by university students, faculty, administration and staff to honor and celebrate “outstanding individuals and organizations in the areas of scholarship, talent, leadership, achievement and instruction,” according to the Student Involvement and Leadership webpage.

This year, there are 10 categories that members of Weber State could nominate other members for.

These categories include Excellence in Inclusivity, Friends of Students, Man of the Year, Master Teacher Award, Registered Organization of the Year, Scholar of the Year, Talent of the Year, Volunteer Service, Wildcat Achievement and Woman of the Year.

Tara Peris, director of Student Involvement and Leadership, said the nomination process is open to all members of the Weber State community, and individuals can nominate as many people as they would like.

The nominations were open through January and part of February. Multiple nominations in multiple categories can be made for the same person.

After the nominations close, the nominees are notified and must complete the application process.

Each section is specific, and each application requirement is different, according to Sara Triplett, who is part of the Crystal Crest Committee. Nominees may submit an application for only one category and are often interviewed by a committee made up of faculty, students and staff, who select five finalists in each category.

The committee also choose the winners, who are not announced until the night of the awards.

Peris said that the awards will be hosted by Amir Jackson and Alicia Washington, who are alumni of Weber State. They are active in the Ogden community and will be sharing their talents and pieces from their work, Nurture the Creative Mind and Good Company Theater.

Each year, the directors try to improve the performances, decorations and ambiance. Triplett said they try to make it fun and entry is free for all to come.