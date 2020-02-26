Disney Institute offers excellence to Utah businesses

Disney Institute is offering their insights on employee engagement, leadership and quality service to Utah with the signature training course, “Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence.

Disney Institute will be at Cinemark 24 in West Jordan on June 10.

“For over 30 years, Disney Institute has helped business professionals learn the Disney approach to customer experience,” said Amie Gorrell, marketing manager for Disney Institute.

The main focus of Disney Institute courses is to offer insight on some of the inner workings of the Disney brand. Disney wants all their parks and resorts to display a culture of excellence; the idea behind the courses is that these qualities can help improve customer service for entire organizations or for teams and individuals.

“This course will share new methods, strategies and best practices,” Gorrell said. “They are relevant and beneficial for any business professional, student or young entrepreneur who is looking to hone their business skills in the areas of leadership excellence, quality service and employee engagement.”

Businesses can see behind the Disney brand and what it can offer.

“Based on time-tested practices and examples used by Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide, these insights will inspire individuals to transform the way they think about their own businesses, workplaces, teams or organizations, and help them to achieve greater results,” Gorrell said.

The courses are not intended to help individuals work for the Disney brand but are instead meant for people who want to help their businesses to be as successful.

Participants will learn and apply what they have learned from the course to achieve goals and deliver results.

“Disney Institute facilitators will share how to proactively lead with values and vision, how to maintain a workplace culture created by design, how to establish and deliver consistent quality service, and how feedback and continuous improvement can propel innovation,” Gorrell said.

Disney offers private engagements for meeting and convention groups at any worldwide Disney destination.

Disney Institute will be offering multiple courses throughout the nation. While the event in Utah is only a one-day course, there are other locations listed on the Disney Institute website.