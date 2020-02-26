Police blotter 2/28

by Marisa Nelson

(Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash.com)
(Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash.com)

Suspicious person

On Feb. 22, a suspicious male was reported to be looking for his fiance in the Union Building. The male student who reported the incident was worried it could be a domestic problem. Officers talked to the couple and confirmed everything was okay.

A male wearing a hardhat was reported walking between the Marriott Health Building and the IPE building on Feb. 20. He was around the A6 parking lot and was said to have been acting strange and mumbling to himself about the governor. Officers responded but could not locate the individual.


Concern in the parking lot

A vehicle was seen around 11:20 p.m. in the W3 parking lot on Feb. 18. The officer made contact with a female individual who appeared to have been crying. No other individuals were in the car and no illegal activity was being committed.

Vending machine scene

Locks for vending machines in the Shepherd Union Building seemed to be missing on Feb. 22. Upon arriving, officers discovered that the machines were new and had not been completely set up yet, which is why there were no locks on them in the first place.


Harassment

A female student on campus called on Feb. 21 to report that another female had been harassing her. The caller said that the individual had harassed her at work, and she felt unsafe around the individual. She didn’t want any criminal action taken at this time, so officers advised her on a safety plan and other campus resources available to her.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Annual honoring of distinguished members of Weber

Campus Community

The Crystal Crest Awards have been a critical part of Weber State history for the past 37 years. According to Weber State news, the ceremony is hosted in a style […]

by Marisa Nelson

Disney Institute offers excellence to Utah businesses

Campus Community

Disney Institute is offering their insights on employee engagement, leadership and quality service to Utah with the signature training course, “Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence. Disney Institute will be at […]

by Weston Sleight

Stocking up on from the stacks

Books

Weber County Library’s Used Book and Property Surplus Sale will be returning on Feb. 29 for the semi-annual event, and — for the first time — the sale will be […]

by Adam Rubin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.