Police blotter 2/28





Suspicious person

On Feb. 22, a suspicious male was reported to be looking for his fiance in the Union Building. The male student who reported the incident was worried it could be a domestic problem. Officers talked to the couple and confirmed everything was okay.

A male wearing a hardhat was reported walking between the Marriott Health Building and the IPE building on Feb. 20. He was around the A6 parking lot and was said to have been acting strange and mumbling to himself about the governor. Officers responded but could not locate the individual.





Concern in the parking lot

A vehicle was seen around 11:20 p.m. in the W3 parking lot on Feb. 18. The officer made contact with a female individual who appeared to have been crying. No other individuals were in the car and no illegal activity was being committed.

Vending machine scene

Locks for vending machines in the Shepherd Union Building seemed to be missing on Feb. 22. Upon arriving, officers discovered that the machines were new and had not been completely set up yet, which is why there were no locks on them in the first place.





Harassment

A female student on campus called on Feb. 21 to report that another female had been harassing her. The caller said that the individual had harassed her at work, and she felt unsafe around the individual. She didn’t want any criminal action taken at this time, so officers advised her on a safety plan and other campus resources available to her.