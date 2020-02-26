Stocking up on from the stacks

Weber County Library’s Used Book and Property Surplus Sale will be returning on Feb. 29 for the semi-annual event, and — for the first time — the sale will be held at the Southwest Branch in Roy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paperback books will be 25 cents, hardcovers 75 cents and DVDs $1. According to the event page, those that “are not interested in the early morning ‘crush’ can arrive after 4 p.m. when the books are offered at $1 per bag.”

Julia Valle, the business office manager for Weber County Library, said, “Attendees should be prepared for a different kind of experience.”

The new location offers less space than the North Branch location did.

The smaller Roy location will restrict the number of materials available. However, according to Valle, “The new set up, along with the quality of items available, will provide a better browsing experience.”

The event has been taking place annually over the last 30 years. Valle said that when the library system no longer has space for an item, it goes out to the sale.

“The sale is one of the Library’s most anticipated community events,” Weber County Library staff member Shaundra Rushton said. “All proceeds go to support a variety of literacy programs.”

Rushton acknowledged that the Stewart Library book sale seems to have a good turn out and invites WSU’s staff and student body to attend the Weber County sale.

“The diversity of attendees matches the diversity of materials available. There is something for everyone,” Valle said.