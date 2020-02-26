Stocking up on from the stacks

by Adam Rubin

Weber County Library’s Used Book and Property Surplus Sale will be returning on Feb. 29 for the semi-annual event, and — for the first time — the sale will be held at the Southwest Branch in Roy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Weber County)
The upcoming book sale for Weber County Libraries will be held at the new location, Roy's Southwest branch, for the first time this week. (Photo courtesy of Weber County)

Paperback books will be 25 cents, hardcovers 75 cents and DVDs $1. According to the event page, those that “are not interested in the early morning ‘crush’ can arrive after 4 p.m. when the books are offered at $1 per bag.”

Julia Valle, the business office manager for Weber County Library, said, “Attendees should be prepared for a different kind of experience.”

The new location offers less space than the North Branch location did.

The smaller Roy location will restrict the number of materials available. However, according to Valle, “The new set up, along with the quality of items available, will provide a better browsing experience.”

The event has been taking place annually over the last 30 years. Valle said that when the library system no longer has space for an item, it goes out to the sale.

“The sale is one of the Library’s most anticipated community events,” Weber County Library staff member Shaundra Rushton said. “All proceeds go to support a variety of literacy programs.”

Rushton acknowledged that the Stewart Library book sale seems to have a good turn out and invites WSU’s staff and student body to attend the Weber County sale.

“The diversity of attendees matches the diversity of materials available. There is something for everyone,” Valle said.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Annual honoring of distinguished members of Weber

Campus Community

The Crystal Crest Awards have been a critical part of Weber State history for the past 37 years. According to Weber State news, the ceremony is hosted in a style […]

by Marisa Nelson

Disney Institute offers excellence to Utah businesses

Campus Community

Disney Institute is offering their insights on employee engagement, leadership and quality service to Utah with the signature training course, “Disney’s Approach to Business Excellence. Disney Institute will be at […]

by Weston Sleight

Candidates scramble as Super Tuesday approaches

Features

On March 3, Utah will have a voice in the Democratic primary for the first time. Our voters will choose between a highly-contested pool of candidates, one of whom will […]

by Daryn Steed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.