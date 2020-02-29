The results are in

The Weber State University Student Association announced the election results for the executive and legislative officers for the 2020-2021 school year on Feb. 28 during the annual Weber’s Got Talent.

However, not all senators were announced at Weber’s Got Talent: these were the American Indian Senator and the Asian Senator. These seats had candidates; however, the Asian Senator seat remains vacant after the election results were posted online.

Both the African American Senator and the Veteran’s Senator were left off the list during the first announcement of the senators. Both of these positions had candidates running for them.

The results for the executive branch were announced in between the different acts at Weber’s Got Talent.

The Student Body President for the next school year will be Benjamin Ferney. He stated during his address to the student body and in his platform that he plans to create an environment where students feel empowered. Ferney also thanked those who had helped him throughout the year and those that helped him get to where he is today.

Ferney ran against Maria Fregoso and Hyrum Packard.

The Legislative Vice President will be Hannah Olsen. She stated in her platform that she would work closely with the Vice Presidents and Senators to ensure that students are represented as changes come to WSU. Hannah Olsen ran against Brody Bailey, Nathan Hole and Julio Otay.

The Activities Vice President will be Madilyn Gomm. Gomm plans to maximize student participation in the activities that WSUSA Plans. Gomm ran for her seat uncontested.

The Diversity and Unity Vice President will be Miguel A. Gonzalez Quintanilla. He plans to help students find happiness through fellowship with others. Quintanilla ran against Shyanne Smith and Heidi Weiler.

Rylie Howard will be the Service Vice President. Her platform said she plans to make sure the service serves both the community and the students performing the service. Howard ran against Ali Horsfall.

The Clubs and Organization Vice President will be Whitney Olsen. She plans to provide opportunities for students to find their place and unite campus. Whitney Olsen ran against Matthew Brown, Darrell Godfrey and Kelci M. Maples.

The Leadership Vice President will be Raven Uribe. She wants to create more diverse events that are accessible to the student body to support the growth of leaders. Uribe ran against Kamryn Eden and Dallin Welch.

Katie Nicholson will be the Davis Campus Vice President. Nicholson plans to focus on inclusion and to help students become a better version of themselves. Nicholson ran uncontested.

During intermission, the legislative seats were announced. Many seats had no candidates running for them and have been left vacant. These are the Asian Student Senator, the Athletics Senator, the College of Education Senator, the College of Health Professions Senator, the Graduate Student Senator, the Pacific Islander Senator and the Residence Halls Senator.

Two seats with no formal candidates had write-in votes: The Students with Disabilities Senator and the Traditional Student Senator.

The Students with Disabilities Senator will be Mykala Spangler. The Traditional Student Senator will be Jared Seffker.

The next African American Senator will be Anna Robbins. She stated in her platform that she wants to provide students assistance with their future goals. She ran uncontested.

Amanda Jones will be the American Indian Senator and plans to help preserve Indigenous cultures and to leave a positive impact on WSU. She ran uncontested.

The College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology Senator will be Paige Dawson. She wants students to find the opportunities available for them and to get involved. She ran against Jared Calvillo and Diego Higueros.

The College of Arts and Humanities Senator will be Addison Weeks and plans to help students get excited about their classes. He ran uncontested.

Andres Perelta will be the College of Business and Economics Senator. He plans to implement ideas as a senator. He ran uncontested.

The College of Science Senator will be Maren Dawson. She plans to take action by having students stand up for what they believe and used the slogan “We Stand United” or WSU. She ran uncontested.

The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Senator will be Thaddeus Bean. He plans to be available and transparent to the students who he represents. He ran against Donovan Bird.

The Davis Campus Senator will be Kelli Denos. Denos would like to increase the involvement of students at the Davis Campus. She ran uncontested.

William Angel will be the next Hispanic Senator and stated in his platform is that a phrase that resonates with him is “Pa’Lante,” meaning “keep moving forward.” He ran against Denisse Borja.

The Honors/BIS Senator will be Quincy Bowcut. Bowcut plans to make more resources available for students. She ran uncontested.

Baijun Chen, who also goes by Jimmy Town, will be the International Students Senator. He plans to promote multiculturalism at WSU and represent the needs of international students. He ran against Brian Albert Silva Fernandez.

The Non-Traditional Senator will be Celina Patino. She would like to provide positive experiences and create balance. She ran against Connor Hamblin.

The Veterans Senator will be Travis Parsons who would like to help keep the student body informed and help students. He ran against Joshua Lepus.