Do you know your news? Spring Break

1. Which democratic candidates dropped out of the presidential primary between Feb. 28 and March 6?

a. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Mike Bloomberg

b. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden

c. Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren

d. Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg

2. How many cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the United States as of March 6?

a. 88

b. 123

c. 164

d. 172

3. In which state did a deadly tornado strike on March 3, killing 24 people?

a. Oklahoma

b. Tennessee

c. Kansas

d. Iowa

4. Which U.S. state has a second cruise ship being held and quarantined off its coast because of concerns over the coronavirus?

a. Florida

b. Hawaii

c. California

d. Alaska

5. With what political and military group in Afghanistan did the U.S. make an agreement with on Feb. 29 for eventual peace?

a. The Taliban

b. Boko Haram

c. Ansar Dine

d. Al-Shabaab

Answers:





1. a. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Mike Bloomberg. According to The Atlantic, these five candidates dropped out just before or after Super Tuesday. Joe Biden took the lead in delegates with 640 with Bernie Sanders sitting at 564.

2. c. 164. According to the CDC, there have been 164 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the United States. 19 states have reported cases and only 18 of those infected had not traveled when they were infected.

3. b. Tennessee. 24 people were killed near Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3 during a tornado that damaged downtown Nashville and devastated the town of Cookeville. This was the most intense tornado in the nation in the past three years, according to The Washington Post.

4. c. California. On March 5, 2,000 passengers were quarantined after a passenger on the previous cruise died from the coronavirus, according to The New York Times. Some of the passengers and crew members were starting to show symptoms.

5. a. According to NPR, under the deal that the two sides struck, the U.S. would withdraw all military and civilian personnel within 14 months, and the U.S. would reduce its troop presence to 8,600 within the first 135 days.