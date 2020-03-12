WSU suspends classes until March 17, goes online after

Weber State University announced that all classes will move to an online only format starting on Wednesday, March 18 through the end of spring semester at 10:40 a.m. on March 12.

President Brad Mortensen announced that all classes would be suspended from March 13 until March 17 when class will resume online.

Academic resources, including the library, computer labs and tutoring services will remain open.

This came as Governor Gary Herbert announced that schools should move as many in person classes online as possible.

“I am confident that these steps will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Herbert said during the press conference.

Faculty, staff and hourly employees will continue to work on campus, according to Brett Perozzi.

No students will be forced to leave the residence halls and dining services will remain open. Students living on campus will receive more information on expectation over the next few days.

All university events will be canceled until March 30, both on and off campus. This date could change. Business meetings will still take place on an as-needed basis.

All international and domestic university travel is suspended through April 20, including study abroad trips and club sports. All university team sports will defer to big sky recommendations.

In addition to WSU’s announcement, on March 11, the University of Utah will be transitioning all classes to online classes beginning on March 18. On Monday and Tuesday, classes will be canceled to give time for professors to make the transition.

Utah State University will also close its in person classes until March 18, when it will also transition to online classes. They also canceled all university events and travel, beginning March 11 through April 8.

Westminster College announced that all classes are postponed until March 23. At that time they will resume online until March 27. Students who cannot reasonably leave campus will be accommodated on campus.

Brigham Young University also canceled all large gatherings, including graduation ceremonies.

Both Salt Lake Community College will cancel all classes with over 100 students.

Southern Utah University recalled students from Italy Study Abroad Trips. SUU, Utah Valley University and Dixie State University will move all classes to an online format starting on March 23.

Those who have traveled personally to areas that might be potentially impacted by the coronavirus since Feb. 15 for university travel are required to report via a survey available at weber.edu/coronavirus. Those that have traveled for personal reasons are encouraged to report their travel.

Three cases have been diagnosed in Utah. One was diagnosed in Summit County, one in Davis County and one in Weber County. As of the morning of March 12, two Utah Jazz players, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a fever of over 100 degrees fahrenheit, a dry cough and shortness of breath. If you have these symptoms, call ahead to the doctor’s office or emergency room.

Currently, the best form of prevention according to the CDC is to stay home while sick, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and avoid contact with those that are ill.

This story will be updated as more information continues to become available.