Coronavirus hits Hollywood celebrities

Celebrity actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared on Instagram March 11 they both tested positive for the coronavirus.

While traveling in Australia, the couple began having body aches, chills, slight fevers and fatigue.

Hanks stated he understood and agreed with safety protocols set by medical officials and indicated the best thing they could do was take it one day-at-a-time.

The couple will be quarantined and isolated in Australia for the time necessary to meet public health and safety requirements.

According to Warner Bros., Hanks was in Australia working on a pre-production shoot for a new movie about Elvis Presley where he will be playing Presley’s manager.

CNN news indicated that Warner Bros. is being diligent in their efforts to identify and contact everyone the actor might have come in contact with. Warner Bros. said they placed high priority on the safety and well being of all those who work with their production crews, on and off set.

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 120 cases of the coronavirus in Australia at this time. According to the World Health Organization, the virus has spread to 114 countries, and they are now declaring it a pandemic, cautioning all to take more aggressive measures to stay safe.

Hanks, in good spirits despite the diagnosis, signed his Instagram post with a message for everyone to take care of themselves.