Grubhub offers benefits for WSU students

Who doesn’t love ordering food from online and having it delivered to them? Weber State students and faculty will be able to use Grubhub and students will get Grubhub+ membership for free.

“Grubhub is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners,” Summer Sinnett, Grubhub spokesperson, said.

Grubhub also offers campus dining, and it allows students a way to order ahead of time from shops and restaurants that are on campus. Under the new announcement, over 150 campuses nationwide will get Grubhub+ for free.

Students are able to choose food options from over 300,000 restaurants in over 3,000 cities by simply using the Grubhub app.

“With access to a free Grubhub membership, students can take advantage of the wide range of benefits including 10% cashback and free delivery for those off-campus moments and additionally, Grubhub Perks offers students the best go-to spot for exclusive deals and savings in their neighborhood,” Sinnett said.

Grubhub will deliver to students and faculty members both on and off campus locations. By using your debit or credit card, students will be able to access free delivery with some restaurants.

There are several discounts and programs where members can earn, save or redeem food from restaurants.

“The benefits of Grubhub+ specifically features the industry’s most robust membership program. It includes unlimited free delivery, unlimited 10% Cashback, double donations to drive twice the impact for worthy charities, VIP access and first dibs on exclusive access to new perks, local events and experiences,” Sinnett said.

Grubhub is also in its third year of RestaurantHER, which supports restaurants that are led by women.

“Diners are able to explore a map of women-led restaurants through RestaurantHER and order and support as they choose,” Sinnett said.

If you are a Grubhub user, on the app you are able help with “Donate the Change.” This 2018 feature allows diners to round their bill up to the nearest dollar at checkout.

“To date, diners have donated more than $6 million to partners including No Kid Hungry which helps end childhood hunger across the country; the James Beard Foundation’s Women in Leadership programs; and NYC Kids RISE, a non-profit aimed to make attending college, graduating from college, and career training more achievable for all NYC public school students,” Sinnett said.