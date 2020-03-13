News Quiz 3/16

1. Which state announced that it will be postponing its primary elections due to the corona virus?

a. Louisiana

b. New York

c. Arizona

d. All of the above

The correct answer is A. Louisiana, according to Huffpost. The primaries originally scheduled for April 20 will move to July 20 and 25. https://www.aol.com/article/news/2020/03/13/louisiana-becomes-1st-state-to-postpone-primary-over-coronavirus/23949343/

2. President Trump declared a state of national emergency over the coronavirus on March 13. Trump will invoke a law known as ________ that will empower the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work with local governments to contribute money to the states.

a. The Corona Virus Act

b. The Federal Disaster Act

c. The Stafford Act

d. The Hall Act

The correct answer is C. The Stafford Act, according to U.S. News. The President wants to unlock billions of dollars that would go to states and localities. https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2020-03-13/trump-reportedly-planning-to-declare-national-emergency-over-coronavirus-pandemic

3. Many schools are turning to online learn due to the spread of corona virus, educators worry this is a threat to children’s ______, _______, and ______.

a. Health, academic progress, and mental health

b. Academic progress, safety, and social lives.

c. Training, nourishment, and academic progress.

d. Happiness, connection, and nourishment.

The correct answer is B. Academic progress, safety and social lives, according to the New York Times. They worry that schools are not prepared for the large task of online teaching. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/13/us/virtual-learning-challenges.html

4. North Ogden is weighing the idea of construction of a new building that will possibly hike up property taxes. What will the new building be?

a. Shopping mall

b. University

c. Fitness Center

d. Police department

The correct answer is D. Police department, according to The Standard Examiner. The facility will replace the existing one and this topic will be the focus of Tuesday’s North Ogden City Council meeting. https://www.standard.net/news/government/north-ogden-leaders-mull-new-million-pd-structure-and-tax/article_786672de-daa2-562b-902a-2b31ba3f9586.html

5. What TV show will air this Sunday, featuring a local Ogden family?

a. The Real Housewife’s of Utah

b. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

c. The Bachelor

d. Saturday Night Live

The correct answer is B. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, according to The Standard Examiner. The show will feature the Mayo family, and will show their new home in Washington Terrace. https://www.standard.net/extreme-home-makeover-episode-featuring-second-ogden-family-premiers-sunday/article_4c07f698-48f9-5d55-b706-d4121e6561a2.html