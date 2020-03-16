Weber State University is closing its doors

Weber State University sent the latest WSU Code Purple regarding the pandemic, COVID-19. To comply with the federal guidelines, the University is adopting new measures that are going to be effective immediately.

University authorities are asking students to stay away from campus and to avoid congregating to follow federal coronavirus guidelines.

Starting March 16th, students will not have access to the Steward Library, Shephard Union and Strombex complex, only employees whose offices are located in those buildings are allowed entrance. It is unknown when the buildings will open their doors.

On March 17th at 6 pm, all computer labs and testing centers will close as well as WSU Davis, the Center for Continuing Education, Farmington Station, Roy, the West Center and all Wildcat Stores.

However, there will be laptops available for check-out for the remainder of the semester through the Shepherd Union. Students can fill out a form online in order to check them out.

The Children’s Center will close doors on March 18th at the end of the day. Study abroad trips are being postponed until May 10th.

As for now, commencement and convocations haven’t been canceled; the Utah System of Higher Education will make a decision on whether or not to cancel them on March 18th.

As of March 16th, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,487 cases have been confirmed in the United States though out 49 states and the U.S. territories District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

A total of 68 death have been confirmed.

Utah.gov reports 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases. From those, 1 is a resident of Wasatch County, 2 from Weber-Morgan county and 1 from Davis county.

These three counties are in the Univesity’s range area.

The person that tested positive in Wasatch county is a student from Wasatch High School. His identity is being kept confidential to protect his privacy.

As for today, the government of Utah has reported no deaths related to the virus.

To avoid spreading the virus, Salt Lake City is mandating the closing of dine-in-food services to be effective March 16 at 11:00 pm. The site also reports that almost all the ski resorts are closing.