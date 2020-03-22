Coronavirus on campus

The first case of coronavirus in a WSU student was officially announced on March 21, alongside 135 cases that have been diagnosed in Utah, according the Utah Department of Health.

The student who tested positive for COVID-19 is a member of the Track and Field Team. The student lives off campus and was reportedly exposed after classes were suspended and moved online.

The exposure came from a friend who has also tested positive.

The student who has been positively diagnosed also met with friends after this incident, but has been practicing social distancing since March 16. Those who had contact with the student, including the coach and team members, are being asked to practice social distancing or self-quarantining procedures and to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Residence halls on campus remain open, as do dining services in the building. The rest of the campus remains closed for the time being, including testing centers and computer labs. The Student Health Center has also closed. Advising and Tutoring remains open in a new online format.

In addition to the student who has tested positive, Weber and Morgan counties have six cases, Bear River county has three cases, Davis county has 14 cases and Salt Lake County has 57 cases. These three areas are the prime counties WSU students commuted from before the shut down.

If students has experience a fever, cough or shortening of breath, they should contact their doctor or a healthcare provider for care, especially if the student has traveled to a country at a Level 3 CDC Travel Advisory or had contact with someone with a diagnosed case of COVID-19.