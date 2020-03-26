WSU goes online only for the summer

The WSU summer semester will be held in an online-only format for the summer semester, scheduled from May 4 – Aug. 7, due to the public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

An email by the office of Student Affairs, Provost Ravi Krovi and University President Brad Mortensen was sent out on March 26 in preparation for summer registration on March 30. The email continued and said that the options that were expected will still be available, especially those that were planned on for a timely graduation.

Information will continue to come throughout the next few days through Student Affairs regarding the summer semester. Regardless, even if COVID-19 is no longer declared a public health emergency, and it is deemed safe midway through the semester, classes will remain online for the semester.

Faculty were emailed earlier today about the two types of online courses that will be offered to students.

One is a completely online course. Thiswill mean that all course work can be completed at the pace a student sets for themselves before the end of the term.

The second option is a virtual class that more closely resembles face-to-face classes. These classes will have deadlines throughout the semester when assignments and activities will be submitted. These courses may contain Zoom meetings or utilize other Canvas tools.

“Given that summer travel plans may be adversely affected or canceled outright due to public health restrictions,” the email read, “continuing your studies with summer semester offerings may be a great option, especially if social distancing restrictions remain in place for an extended period.”

The faculty email read that that institution will continue to seek ways to support students through the public health crisis and will continue to provide scholarship incentives.

If faculty and staff would like to add to the discourse, there willbeatown hall meeting on Friday, March 27 from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. A student forum will be held on Tuesday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more details are released.