Services are still open virtually on campus

Weber State University’s authorities, faculty and employees are working hard to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on students. In order to do so, face-to-face services, such as tutoring and advising, have been moved online to help students successfully finish the semester.

The Writing Center continues to hold tutoring sessions during regular hours. Students have the choice to drop-in or make an appointment for tutors to help in a virtual face-to-face session.

The Stewart Library is operating virtually but with less staff to help with loans and other library services. The library made a series of video tutorials available, including research techniques.

The library’s portal also includes a link to the University of Michigan’s ebooks. Access to more than 15,000 press ebooks collection will be available throughout the spring semester.

All other tutoring is being held online, including Math, Developmental English and Science Learning Center.

The Student Support Services office is also offering students help virtually.

Weber Cares Pantry is no longer available by appointment. They have opened three locations both outside of the Shepherd Union.

The Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank in Ogden provides a drive-up food distribution at the back of their building. Open Doors Pantry in Layton is open for a variety of hours during the week for drive up food distribution, but they require ID, proof of income and proof of residence. The Ogden Salvation Army is also offering drive-up services, including cleaning kits and hygiene kits and is open throughout the week.

The Student Health Center and the pharmacy are attending on a case by case only. Students must call at 801-626-6459 and leave a voicemail. The staff will call the student back and make the appropriate arrangement. When possible, most of these services will be offered virtually.

The Counseling and Psychology Services Center is still providing help to students. Those who had seen a therapist will be contacted to arrange a method to continue therapy sessions.

The center is not taking new patients but has a Therapy Assistance Online option. It is a self-enrolled service where students get help to manage mental health and distress.

The center also provides a page dedicated to inform how to deal with stress and anxiety during the pandemic, Mental Health, Preparation, and COVID-19.

Students with disabilities can reach out to the Disability Services center by email and phone.

The Money Management Center is holding virtual appointments using Zoom or Google Hangouts. The center offers free financial coaching.

The Center for Multicultural Excellence also moved its services online and by phone.

Students will need to contact professors about exams because there are no open testing centers. For a complete and updated list, visit the Student Services page.