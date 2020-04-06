A new normal, for a while

by Robert Lewis

Having lived in Maine for about 13 years, I’ve seen a few “Nor’easters.” Events get cancelled. The power can go out for a few hours to a few days, depending on where you live, and the snowplows make up most of the traffic that passes by.

Residents know that they may have to wait a day or two until they can dig their way out. Those who are in the path of the storm usually stock up on bread, milk and eggs. It’s noticeable when you’re at the store. The supply on the shelves goes low.

When I first saw the canned vegetable and soup aisle at the grocery store here in South Ogden, I didn’t know what people were thinking. There were only a few dozen items left.

March 14, 2020. Canned goods aisle at Neighborhood Walmart in South Ogden, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 14, 2020. Canned goods aisle at Neighborhood Walmart in South Ogden, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 14, 2020. Bread aisle at Neighborhood Walmart in South Ogden, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 14, 2020. Bread aisle at Neighborhood Walmart in South Ogden, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

In other aisles: toilet paper — none; tissues — none; bread — gone off the shelves. I thought I missed a message from public officials to stock up on supplies for three months.

March 23, 2020. Empty toilet paper shelve at Walmart in Riverdale, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 23, 2020. Empty toilet paper shelve at Walmart Family Center in Riverdale, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 23, 2020. Signs posted at several locations for customers at Walmart Family Center in Riverdale, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 23, 2020. Signs posted at several locations for customers at Walmart Family Center in Riverdale, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Over a week later, there was still no toilet paper. Tissues, paper towels and napkins were in short supply. The canned soups and vegetable aisles did get restocked, but not to full capacity.

I noticed people at the store did practice social distancing. I didn’t have anyone come within several feet of me during my brief time at the grocery store. For most of the time I was there, people averaged a 12-foot distance between one another. In fact, every place I went, people kept their distance.

In the first week of March, I went fishing at Causey Reservoir by Camp Browning BSA. I counted eight other people besides myself, and everyone was spaced out no less than 25 feet apart.

April 4, 2020. Few people partake in outdoor activities at Causey Reservoir. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
April 4, 2020. Few people partake in outdoor activities at Causey Reservoir. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Three weeks later, I had the whole fork by Camp Browning to myself. Usually, one can find about a dozen or more people at that end of the reservoir on a sunny Sunday afternoon. However, people did return to partake in outdoor activities.

March 22, 2020. Weber State University main campus. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 22, 2020. Weber State University main campus. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Weber State University has gone quiet. Parking lots for commuter students are empty.

March 22, 2020. Weber State University commuter parking lot off 4600 S. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 22, 2020. Weber State University commuter parking lot off 4600 S. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

All buildings on the main campus are closed, and classes were made available online for the rest of the semester. Graduation is postponed.

March 22, 2020. Weber State University main campus. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 22, 2020. Weber State University main campus. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

March 22, 2020. Criseld Ruiz has her photo taken at WSU Wildcat Boulder. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
March 22, 2020. Criseld Ruiz has her photo taken at WSU Wildcat Boulder. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Criseld Ruiz was on campus taking photos at the WSU Wildcat Boulder.

“It’s a little funny how this semester is working out, and it’s disappointing about graduation being canceled,” Ruiz said.

In addition to graduation, all upcoming events at WSU were canceled — and they were canceled just about everywhere else, too.

Stay-at-home orders combined with social distancing have separated people, and most people are practicing steering clear of others until officials give the all-clear.

Perhaps there is a good side to this, and that is more quality family time.

There was a good side to the Nor’easters in Maine. Usually, residents stayed indoors for a few days. They may have caught a little “cabin fever.” Nine months later, the maternity wards at the hospitals had an increase in admissions — snowstorm babies.

The situation we are in is serious, and people should stay home and practice social distancing.

April 3, 2020. Empty sidewalk in downtown Ogden, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
April 3, 2020. Empty sidewalk in downtown Ogden, Utah. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)
Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

How college influences you

Columns

Identity is the one thing that will have the biggest affect on our academic journeys and ultimately what our lives will be. Identity is a tricky thing. Our identities are […]

by Aubrielle Degn

The Destruction Zone, agents of chaos

Campus Events

The Destruction Zone is a 15-letter-phrase that represents the Weber State student section; chaos is their motive. The Destruction Zone has been growing over the past three years and is […]

by Raymond Lucas

Waldo’s club teams and intramural sports

Campus Community

One of the great parts of attending college for people who love sports is playing for a club team or participating in intramural sports. Many students only play the sports […]

by Miles Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.