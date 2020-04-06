Athletes to watch for next fall

Due to the world’s current state, there is so much uncertainty in our day-to-day lives. One thing that is for certain is that we will get through this, and Weber State athletes will be back on the court and field competing for the Wildcat and Ogden community soon.

With the departure of quarterback Jake Constantine, the Wildcat football offense will look towards many different players to lead WSU back to the FCS Playoffs.

Josh Davis is heading into his junior season at Weber State. Davis is a two-time All-American and two-time All-Big Sky First Team award winner. In his 2018 freshman season, Davis won the Jerry Rice Award and Utah Male Collegiate Athletes of the year.

In his first two seasons, he’s rushed for 29,498 yards, ranking fifth, and 20 touchdowns, currently ranking 10th.

Junior receiver Devon Cooley made a name for himself late last season. Cooley originally committed to UCLA before signing with Weber State in February of 2017 and averages 12.2 yards per catch.

Senior receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed returned after only playing nine games last fall before tearing his ACL.

Shaheed has received All-American and All-Big Sky Honors. He ranks fourth in Weber State history in career kickoff returns, and with his explosiveness, he’s the only player in WSU history to record two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Junior defensive end George Tarlas is back for what should be his first season as a starter.

Tarlas played behind Adam Rodriquez and Jonah Williams last season but played in all 15 games, recording 31 total tackles and two interceptions.

Junior Brody Burke leads the Wildcat defense in the secondary. Burke recorded 32 total tackles and two interceptions last fall.

On the court after a historic 2019 season, the Wildcats finished 26-9 and fell to Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the NIVC Tournament.

In women’s volleyball, outside hitter Rylin Roberts is back for her senior season. Roberts lead the team with 12 double-doubles last year and earned All-Tournament Team Honors in the Big Sly Championships.

Roberts played in 133 sets and finished 2019 with 317 kills and 387 digs.

Sophomore outside hitter Dani Nay looks to build off of her impressive freshman season.

Nay finished last year with All-Big Sky Conference First Team, Big Sky Freshman of the Year and All-Big Sky Academic team.

Setter Ashlyn Power comes back to the court for her senior season after earning All-Big Sky Conference First Team, Big Sky All-Academic Team and Big Sky All-Tournament Team awards last year.

Power played in 133 see last year with 1,459 assists. She now has 3,703 assists in her career and ranks as the Wildcats all time leader in assists.

After a tough 2019 season, the Wildcat soccer team looks to take the turf with a new coach.

Midfielder Sadie Newsom is back for her junior year after sitting our last year with a knee injury.

Senior midfielder/forward Mylee Broad looks to lead the ’Cats offensively, where they struggled so much last fall.