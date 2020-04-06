Finding balance in college

Weber State University wasn’t my first choice, but now that I’m a graduating senior, I can say that I have absolutely loved the experience.

Freshmen, get ready for a roller coaster ride. As a freshman, it’s normal to be excited about classes, meeting new people and going to school as an adult. You have this new freedom that can take over you, but it is important to keep balance in mind.

Balance is key to your college experience. I understand that people want to have fun and party, and that’s not a bad thing. Without a healthy routine and good time management, you will find yourself getting lost in the flow of things once you’re deep into your first semester. That’s when the roller coaster begins.

Expect to get swarmed with an overwhelming amount of assignments and projects. Using an agenda or planner really helped me out. That way, in each class, you know exactly what you are expected to get done and know when It will be due. Creating a habit of this can be helpful even outside of school work.

I was pretty bad at procrastinating my first two years, but here is one thing I did that helped me out: I would find a spot on campus that was semi-private and complete all my assignments that were due before I went home. I became way more productive and focused as I completed my work. Find what works for you, but have a plan.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. This experience is for you, and it’s okay if you don’t know something. Ask two, three or four times if you have to. WSU professors genuinely care about your learning and are there to help.

Another thing that helped me a lot, which I regret not doing earlier, was getting involved. I came to Utah from Germany, so I didn’t know anyone. My first two years, I would go to class, gym, work and head home.

Think about what you are pursuing and get involved with something that has to do with your major or that you are passionate about.

For example, I’m pursuing journalism. When I set up a meeting with the adviser for my major and asked what I could do with it, she guided me to The Signpost. It has been the best part of my college experience. There’s nothing better than doing something you love with good people and a great atmosphere that pushes you to be better.

There is something for everyone.

Treat yourself for working hard. If you find yourself working hard all week and have completed your assignments, go out! Have fun! Many of your lifetime friendships are made in college.

I was raised with strict parents. They are strict to this day, and I’m 25. Because of that, at one point I began not prioritizing my school work and wanted to party all the time. Well, that didn’t last long, and it didn’t get me anywhere closer to a career. Partying will always be there, and opportunities to have fun will always be there. Take advantage of these next few years and discover new layers of yourself as you dive into college.

Start thinking about where you want to do your internship. I wish I would have started in freshman year, but my focus was elsewhere.

Internships give you the experience of what it will be like when you are out of school and help you stand out when applying for a job. This helps build your network, and to be honest, it really can be about who you know. One thing my brother told me when he graduated in 2017 was that he wished he would have been involved with more internships.

Weber State is constantly posting internships on their page. This can be a way to help you figure what you like, if you aren’t so sure about what you want to do in life.

Lastly, I would recommend having a side hobby that takes your mind away from stressful times. This can be going to the gym, biking, dancing, swimming, hiking or competing in sports. Staying physically healthy is important.

It’s all about self-care. Love yourself. Enjoy the experience and be open to learning new things.