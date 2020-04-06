The Destruction Zone, agents of chaos

The Destruction Zone is a 15-letter-phrase that represents the Weber State student section; chaos is their motive.

The Destruction Zone has been growing over the past three years and is found mostly at football games right next to the opponent’s sideline. Their job? Get under the enemy’s skin, give them headaches and cause them to react. They succeed often and have added an extra spark to Stewart Stadium.

Weber State’s football program and student section are both growing at the same time, which makes for what could be an exciting 2020 football season. For Head Coach Jay Hill to build this program to a consistent, national contender, the Wildcats will need local fan support and a true college football environment. They are starting to receive that.

The student section brings energy and fires up their team but also causes the opposing team to make mental mistakes. A loud crowd makes home field advantage a true advantage.

Up north from Ogden is Logan, home of the Utah State Aggies. USU boasts one of the best college basketball environments in the nation and with time, dedication and WSU victories, the Destruction Zone can start the climb towards reaching that level.

Since the 2017 season when WSU began their run of reigning Big Sky champions, The Wildcats are 19-2 on their home field. In 2017, they went 5-1. 2016, they added an extra victory and went 6-1. Last season, they went 8-0 and advanced further than any team in program history, one win away from the FCS championship game against the dominant North Dakota State Bison.

The Destruction Zone is set to return this fall and chaos will ensue.