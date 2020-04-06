Waldo’s club teams and intramural sports

One of the great parts of attending college for people who love sports is playing for a club team or participating in intramural sports. Many students only play the sports they love up through the high school level without continuing from there.

For those who do, participating in sports and unleashing their competitive spirit is an awesome part of the college experience.

For people who want to play on a greater competitive level where the games are more similar to a real game than recreation, club sports are great as they are usually a part of league which raises the competition to greater heights.

There are over 15 sports clubs offered here at Weber State. Some of these are baseball, rugby, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, men’s soccer, tennis, women’s lacrosse and cycling.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the country and across the globe right now, all Weber State Club and intramural sports have been canceled until further notice.

However, students can still be a part of Weber State recreation activities by participating on social media through different challenges posted by the Weber State Rec page.

“We canceled all of our spring leagues due to the campus shut down. We will be adding a trick shot challenge to our Instagram that we will be added this week. As for the events we are canceling, it’s mainly just the billiards and bowling,” said Competitive Sports Coordinator Whitney Batchelor.

At some point sports will return, and when they do, there are many different opportunities for students to have fun and get their competitive spirits into action.

For anything taking place on campus, it is always a great idea to search out the website or web pages associated with the activity, as they provide a lot of useful information for many on campus activities.

“I would direct anyone to our website. We are offering most of the same events for next year too,” Batchelor said.

Looking forward to this upcoming fall when hopefully many of these recent trying times will be behind us, some of the intramural opportunities that will be available are a bowling tournament, seven on seven flag football, three on three basketball and soccer.

Also, five on five basketball and six on six dodgeball will be available for students to play in.

More casual recreation activities will also be available this upcoming fall such as kickball, inter tube water polo, and rock, paper, scissors.