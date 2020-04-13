COVID infects well-known Utahns

As of April 13, the Utah Government portal reports a total of 2,303 cases of coronavirus. Among those cases are politicians, businessmen and businesswomen and sports players.

Robert Garff, 78, chairman of the Ken Garff Automotive and philanthropist, died on March 29 from COVID-19. He is one of the 18 people who have died from the virus in Utah.

Garff’s wife also contracted the virus, and she is at home recovering.

U.S senator Mitt Romney tweeted, “With profound sadness, I have learned that my friend Bob Garff has passed away from COVID-19. It breaks my heart.”

Mitt Romney is self-quarantining as well as Utah Sen. Mike Lee. They both had contact with Sen. Rand Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive on March 11 on March 12, respectively. They were the first famous people from Utah to give a positive test at the beginning of March. They announced that they both are recovered and have received a clean bill of health.

On March 18, Utah Congressman Rep. Ben McAdams announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that he was hospitalized but has since recovered and is back home.

State Senator Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, tested positive for the virus on March 22, and she and her family have been in quarantine since.

Escamilla sent a statement that reads, “As someone who has asthma, this is a scary diagnosis, but I am confident that I will make a full recovery.”

Utah law makers were suggested to self-quarantine after having contact with Senator Escamilla.

Salt Lake City Council members Darin Mano and Dan Dugan also had a positive test.

The virus is spreading like wildfire throughout the country and the world at alarming rates. Globally, the virus infiltrated the Royal Palace of Britain and the Prince of Whales, Charles, and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, have contracted it.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to contract COVID-19. BBC News reported that they both had recovered and are back in the United States.

The actor from the famous television show “Game of Thrones” Kristofer Hivju is one of the many celebrities who are sick with the virus.

The British actor Idris Elba announced on his social media sites that he also tested positive.

The famous chef Floyd Cardoz, owner of restaurants in India and New York, and who competed on “Top Chef,” died from the coronavirus, ABC reported.

They are just some of the many actors, actresses, politicians, singers and writers that are infected with COVID-19.

There are currently 1,872,073 cases around the globe and 116,098 deaths as of April 13.